Home surveillance video of late night Plum shooting shows scene unfold

PLUM, Pa. — In a home surveillance video, you can see the scene unfold from a late night shooting in Plum.

Allegheny County Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that police were called to the 300 block of Holiday Park Drive at 10 p.m. on Monday.

Plum police said a person pulled up and shot inside a car with two people inside.

In the home surveillance video, we can see a man hobbling up a driveway and into a house, after he was just shot while sitting in a car.

In that video, you can also see another man who was in the car acting frantic in the driveway, as he urged someone to call 911.

The car had several bullet holes, and a nearby car was also shot.

Police responded to Holiday Park Drive in Plum after someone fired multiple gunshots at the car. One man went to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

No one has been charged.

