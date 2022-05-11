ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

HGTV couple shows Dayton house to 1.9+ million followers

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, stars of the popular HGTV series “Cheap Old Houses”, have showed off a house for sale in Dayton to their 1.9 million Instagram followers.

‘Friends’ themed house up for sale in Dayton

The couple use their Instagram page ( @cheapoldhouses ) to bring attention to beautiful homes that are up for grabs for affordable prices.

Their latest feature, 462 Elm Grove Drive, is currently listed for $299,900 by Beth Seall of Coldwell Banker Heritage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQITT_0fZRQzHN00
    Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker Heritage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeymJ_0fZRQzHN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6EA1_0fZRQzHN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3yN9_0fZRQzHN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEsLb_0fZRQzHN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoEgD_0fZRQzHN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxVmz_0fZRQzHN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UG6Z3_0fZRQzHN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrwuP_0fZRQzHN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uLua_0fZRQzHN00

Built in 1958, this historic home was the creation and long-time residence of Dayton architect, Paul P. Brown.

The current owners of the house, Michael and Heather Berkemeier, said that they were ecstatic when they were gifted all of the original architectural drawings and design blueprints for the house by the Brown family.

“It is truly an honor to be the caretakers of this phenomenal piece of history,” Michael said.

“We truly love it and will miss it immensely if it sells.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

‘Shawshank Redemption’ bus tours taking movie fans to filming locations this summer in Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio — "Welcome to Shawshank.”. Get ready to explore movie magic as a bus tour of The Shawshank Redemption filming locations in Ohio launches this June. The journey features a three-hour driving tour to all of the movie’s sites in the Mansfield area. The experience culminates with a guided walking tour inside the Shawshank prison itself at the Ohio State Reformatory. Guests should plan on spending at least four-and-a-half hours for the entire tour.
MANSFIELD, OH
WDTN

Local grocery celebrates 1 year in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gem City Market is celebrating its first anniversary, and it’s inviting the community to join in on the fun. Starting at 11 am on Saturday, May 14, this party will include a live DJ, grilling, local vendors and a bounce house as well as live animal demos next to the market […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WDTN

Crews filming in Ohio Friday night for LeBron James biopic

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A little bit of Hollywood was in Northeast Ohio Friday night. Film crews were set up in the area of Clifton Boulevard and West 104th Street to get some shots for “Shooting Stars,” a biopic about Akron-born basketball legend LeBron James and his high school run with the Fab 5 to the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Several new small businesses open in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A boom of new businesses are opening or expanding in downtown Dayton. From unique goods to wedding gowns, several small businesses celebrated their grand opening this month. With the belief the worst of pandemic in the past, and the success of Out on Fifth, business owners said there’s new opportunity downtown. […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Friends#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

‘Feeding frenzy’: Bill aims to slow Wall Street purchases of Ohio homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The influx of out-of-town and private investment firms seizing single-family homes in Ohio led one state lawmaker to devise a plan to even the playing field for local homebuyers. A bill introduced by Sen. Louis Blessing (R-Colerain Township) on Monday aims to stifle investors’ ability to buy foreclosed homes at public […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

University of Dayton Class of 2020 finally gets in-person graduation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Class of 2020 finally got the chance to celebrate their graduation with a commencement ceremony. Two years ago, the Class of 2020 was sent home due to the pandemic shutdown and attended commencement virtually. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they could finally celebrate in-person and on-campus. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton hosts bicycle fun day for kids

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrolltown will be putting a new twist on a previous event.  Bicycle Fun Day will move locations to the Marina Dr. area located at 5457 Marina Drive by the Great Miami River. The event will be on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids will learn how to […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Ohio

Ohio is a Midwestern state that has a little bit of everything. Remarkable cities like Cincinnati and Cleveland offer a variety of activities and attractions, while the rural areas are perfect for those who want to enjoy the great outdoors. The state is also home to a number of small towns and villages that have their own unique charm.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDTN

Dayton house fire damages neighboring home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home burned in Dayton overnight, damaging the home next door. At 1:15 Saturday morning, Dayton fire crews were called to Pointview Avenue, by the intersection with North Main Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vacant home fully involved in flames, said Fire Chief Andrew Wiley. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

How does murder impact property values?

Often called "murder houses," these homes are also known as "stigmatized properties" by the National Association of Realtors. Stigmatized properties include places that have been impacted by events like murder, suicide, a notorious previous owner, and alleged occurrences like hauntings.
REAL ESTATE
WDTN

Greater Miami Valley EMS Council celebrating 50 years of service

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Sunday kicks off EMS week here in Ohio and the Greater Miami Valley EMS Council is celebrating 50 years of service. The council is one of Ohio’s oldest and strongest regional EMS associations founded in 1972. This week marks their 50th anniversary, reflecting on many lessons learned and challenges along the way. […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy