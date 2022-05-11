HGTV couple shows Dayton house to 1.9+ million followers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, stars of the popular HGTV series “Cheap Old Houses”, have showed off a house for sale in Dayton to their 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The couple use their Instagram page ( @cheapoldhouses ) to bring attention to beautiful homes that are up for grabs for affordable prices.

Their latest feature, 462 Elm Grove Drive, is currently listed for $299,900 by Beth Seall of Coldwell Banker Heritage.

Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker Heritage



















Built in 1958, this historic home was the creation and long-time residence of Dayton architect, Paul P. Brown.

The current owners of the house, Michael and Heather Berkemeier, said that they were ecstatic when they were gifted all of the original architectural drawings and design blueprints for the house by the Brown family.

“It is truly an honor to be the caretakers of this phenomenal piece of history,” Michael said.

“We truly love it and will miss it immensely if it sells.”



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.