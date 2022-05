MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Something we don’t get to witness very often is going to happen in the night sky this coming Sunday -- a total lunar eclipse!. Total lunar eclipses are only viewable about once every 2.5 years in Alabama, on average. For that reason alone you should consider venturing out and joining millions of others witnessing this event. I assure you it will be time well spent if the sky is clear.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO