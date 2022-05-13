Mental health town hall: Experts answer your questions on mental health issues

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and ABC7 hosted a special half hour Thursday dedicated to mental health -- the stigma, access and how to get the support you need.

Ellen Leyva was joined by four mental health experts, who answered viewer questions and raised awareness surrounding issues many are coping with.

The panel included the following medical professionals: Mental health expert Dr. Kojo Sarfo, CHLA psychologist Dr. Karen Rogers, psychiatrist Dr. Luis Sandoval and UCLA Health psychiatry professor Dr. Timothy Fong.

If you have concerns about your or someone else's mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) for a free, confidential conversation.

For more resources on mental health, click here

Mental Health Awareness Month kicked off Tuesday in Grand Park with the installation of 72 live oak trees.