Mental health town hall: Experts answer your questions on mental health issues

 3 days ago

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and ABC7 hosted a special half hour Thursday dedicated to mental health -- the stigma, access and how to get the support you need.

Ellen Leyva was joined by four mental health experts, who answered viewer questions and raised awareness surrounding issues many are coping with.

The panel included the following medical professionals: Mental health expert Dr. Kojo Sarfo, CHLA psychologist Dr. Karen Rogers, psychiatrist Dr. Luis Sandoval and UCLA Health psychiatry professor Dr. Timothy Fong.

If you have concerns about your or someone else's mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) for a free, confidential conversation.

For more resources on mental health, click here .

Mental Health Awareness Month kicked off Tuesday in Grand Park with the installation of 72 live oak trees.

CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
