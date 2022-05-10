ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Study: Car Insurance In Florida Costs More Than Nearly Everywhere Else In US

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3112Zt_0fZPip1l00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study finds that auto insurance costs in the Sunshine State are more than nearly everywhere else in the country.

The Sun Sentinel reports Floridians on average pay the second-highest share of their incomes on insurance premiums. This is based on data from bankrate.com .

That breaks down to the average driver spending 4.42% of their income on auto insurance.

In a dollar-for-dollar comparison, Florida drivers pay more than $2,700 a year for full coverage.

South Florida numbers are even higher at $3,500.

The national average is 2.57% or $1,700 of annual income.

Bankrate says the reasons Florida drivers pay so much include the state’s severe weather susceptibility and the rate of uninsured drivers, which is 20%.

Comments / 4

Related
850wftl.com

Lawmaker explains Florida’s “property insurance crisis” ahead of special session

State Rep. Tom Fabricio who represents District 103 in South Florida spoke exclusively with 850WFTL about next week’s special legislative session on the state’s property insurance crisis. Homeowners’ rates have jumped more than 20% as three Florida property insurers, Lighthouse Property Insurance, Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Co....
wflx.com

Gas prices soar to another record high

Fuel frustration is growing in South Florida as gas prices soar to another record high. The average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Florida is $4.40 on Thursday. Unfortunately, Palm Beach County has the highest prices in Florida, averaging $4.53, nearly 13 cents higher that the state average.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida’s insurance crisis spreads to condos

ORLANDO, Fla. — Up and down the Florida coast, condo owners are waking up to a new reality as insurance rates rise, and coverage declines. The change in rates comes in the wake of last June’s collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, a collapse that killed almost 100 people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
bocamag.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Florida’s New Tax Holidays

If you’re feeling the strain of the tightening economy, the introduction of new tax holidays is more exciting than Christmas. Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into effect House Bill 7071, the largest tax relief package in Florida’s history. The bill created 10 new tax holidays in an effort to ease the burden of paying for everyday necessities including school supplies, baby clothes and household appliances.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Auto Insurance#Insurance Coverage#State Of Florida#Cbsmiami#The Sun Sentinel#Floridians#Bankrate
WMBB

Politics playing a role in Florida housing boom

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida realtors can’t sell houses fast enough — the Sunshine State is seeing a population boom and local realtors said politics play a big part of it. The Ticknor family moved to Panama City Beach from Wisconsin in August 2021. “I want to make the rest of the country, the […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
L. Cane

Florida's Safest Hospitals, According to the Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, has released its spring 2022 hospital safety grades. Twice per year, the organization assigns a letter grade to American hospitals based on more than 30 performance and safety measures. The grading system is peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida homeowners call for change in skyrocketing property insurance

MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's something impacting homeowners across the state of Florida, the rising cost of insuring your property. Thursday, homeowners at Melbourne's city hall had one clear message — damage was done and the property insurance system was to blame. "My insurance bill this year is $35,000....
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

COVID-19 climbing in Florida, but slightly down here

While the number of new COVID-19 infections in Florida climbed another 24 percent over the past week, they inexplicably dropped a bit locally, declining to 175 cases in Indian River County from 186 cases on the previous Florida Department of Health report. The Florida Department of Health numbers, which are...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill That Will Save Floridians $200 Million of Tax on Gas – But Not Until October 2022?

Fuel tax savings just before the gubernatorial election - coincidence?. The various sales tax holidays signed into Florida law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 are intended to save Floridians up to $1.2 billion in the coming months. It's a significant amount of money, but may seem like a drop in the ocean for those who are struggling to make financial ends meet right now.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy