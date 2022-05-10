Study: Car Insurance In Florida Costs More Than Nearly Everywhere Else In US
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study finds that auto insurance costs in the Sunshine State are more than nearly everywhere else in the country.
The Sun Sentinel reports Floridians on average pay the second-highest share of their incomes on insurance premiums. This is based on data from bankrate.com .
That breaks down to the average driver spending 4.42% of their income on auto insurance.
In a dollar-for-dollar comparison, Florida drivers pay more than $2,700 a year for full coverage.
South Florida numbers are even higher at $3,500.
The national average is 2.57% or $1,700 of annual income.
Bankrate says the reasons Florida drivers pay so much include the state’s severe weather susceptibility and the rate of uninsured drivers, which is 20%.
Comments / 4