The Standard Spa Miami Beach Named One Of The Best Hotels In U.S. By TripAdvisor

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you are in need of a spa day, Tripadvisor just named The Standard Spa, Miami Beach one of the best hotels in the country.

The adults-only hotel comes in at No. 10 on the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.

The hotel features a new restaurant and bar, along with a stunning watefront view.

The top U.S. hotel is The Mark Hotel in New York City.

Here is the full list of Top 10 hotels in the country.

  1. The Mark Hotel: New York City
  2. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colorado
  3. Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.: Washington
  4. The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania
  5. Mint House at 70 Pine: New York City
  6. Sage Lodge: Pray, Montana
  7. Hotel Emma at Pearl: San Antonio, Texas
  8. The Towers at Lotte New York Palace: New York City
  9. The Oxford Hotel: Bend, Oregon
  10. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach: Miami Beach

Top 10 hotels in the world for 2022

  1. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas: Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
  2. Hotel Colline de France: Gramado, Brazil
  3. Ikos Aria: Kefalos, Kos island, Greece
  4. Romance Istanbul Hotel: Istanbul, Turkey
  5. THE OMNIA: Zermatt, Switzerland
  6. Kayakapi Premium Caves: Cappadocia; Urgup, Turkey
  7. Six Senses Laamu: Olhuveli Island, Maldives
  8. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort: Hopkins, Belize
  9. Padma Resort Ubud: Payangan, Indonesia
  10. BLESS Hotel Madrid: Madrid, Spain

Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.

Click here to see all the 2022 winners.

