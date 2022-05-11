ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Nathan Carman charged with murdering mother at sea in 2016

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjWK7_0fZNuuaO00

VERNON, Vt. (CBS) – Nathan Carman was arrested Tuesday and charged with his mother’s 2016 murder at sea.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Vermont charged Carman, 28, as part of an 8-count indictment related to the death of his mother, Linda Carman. Prosecutors said Carman killed his mother to obtain family and insurance funds.

Carman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Vermont on charges that include murder on the high seas and fraud.

Nathan Carman arrives at the Coast Guard base in Boston, Sept. 27, 2016. (WBZ-TV)

Newly unsealed court documents also accuse Carman of shooting and killing his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his Connecticut home in 2013. Carman had previously been named as a “person of interest” in his grandfather’s death.

Prosecutors allege that in 2016, Carman killed his mother and sunk his boat “during a supposed fishing trip” off the coast of Rhode Island.

Carman was found floating in a raft off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard eight days after the boat was reported missing. His mother was never found and is presumed dead.

In Carman’s rural Vermont neighborhood, investigators were an unusual sight.

“We didn’t see him taken away or nothing, but it was just very odd to see all the cop cars there in the ramp truck, and like I said there was someone on the boat there taking pictures,” said neighbor Allyssa Alger.

Carman is on the autism spectrum. Neighbors in his town say he was quiet. “He minds his own business, and we’ve had very nice conversations, he’s just been nice. He’s a kid. And I just feel bad,” said neighbor Dina Robbins.

If convicted of murder on the high seas, Carman faces a potential mandatory life sentence. He is also facing fraud charges that carry the possibility of up to 30 years in jail.

In 2019, a U.S. District judge ruled in favor of an insurance company that refused to pay an $85,000 claim on Carman’s boat, a 31-foot vessel called The Chicken Pox.

Comments / 1

Related
whdh.com

Police: Vermont man dies after trying to put out wildfire alone

ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A man was killed after apparently trying to battle a wildfire in Vermont, state police said Friday. Firefighters in Rochester found the man’s body about 200 yards east of a homestead while they extinguished a fire that burned about two acres of woods Thursday night, police said.
ROCHESTER, VT
CBS Boston

Marvin McClendon held without bail in 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Marvin McClendon, the 74-year-old man charged with the 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Lawrence, was ordered held without bail Friday. McClendon was arrested in Alabama last month and was brought back to Massachusetts this week for his arraignment in Lawrence District Court. He pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. According to the Essex District Attorney’s office, McClendon is a retired Massachusetts Department of Corrections officer and was doing carpentry work at the time of the murder. Tremblay, who lived in Salem, New Hampshire, was with her mother and mother’s boyfriend at a social club in Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, MA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A man found floating on a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate. The eight-count indictment released in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, also says Nathan Carman […]
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in New Hampshire suspicious death

MANCHESTER. N.H. (WCAX) - Police are now calling a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire a murder. The suspect, Stephanie Beard, 34, is still on the run. According to Manchester Police, Beard has been charged with Second Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing John Glennon, 71, in the head. Police found...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Vernon, VT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
WCAX

Pownal man, cousin plead guilty to role in nationwide phone scam

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Two men who participated in an elaborate phone scam that cheated people from across the nation have agreed to repay their victims but avoided time behind bars. Massachusetts prosecutors say Ajaykumar Chaudhari, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jitendra Chaudhari, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty this week to...
POWNAL, VT
CBS Boston

‘Several arrests’ made on Hampton Beach for disorderly conduct, alcohol offenses

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — Hampton, New Hampshire Police say they needed to make “several arrests” on the beach Friday. Multiple large groups formed on the beach and fights were breaking out, police said. When officers told people to disperse, the behavior continued and started to disrupt traffic on Ocean Boulevard. The arrests were for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses. “We want people to enjoy the beach,” police wrote on Facebook. “Those wishing to cause violence and disruptions will be prosecuted.” No injuries were reported.
HAMPTON, NH
WCAX

Police respond to New Hampshire shooting

Mama deer are preparing to give birth, and New Hampshire Fish and Game urge you to stay away from the fawns. Claremont man leads police on chase through school areas. A 25-year-old Claremont man will be in court Friday after being accused of a stop-and-go car chase. Vermont State Police...
CLAREMONT, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Coast Guard
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspicious death in Manchester under investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Manchester. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. The facts and circumstances of the death are also unknown. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Download the FREE Boston...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

New DNA links Roslindale man to unrelated rape cases from 2007 and 2013, DA says

BOSTON (CBS) — A Roslindale man is facing two separate arraignments for unsolved rapes that are now linked to him through DNA evidence, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Friday. Irving Pierre, 40, was arraigned in a Boston courthouse on Friday in connection to a rape case from 2013 and is expected to be arraigned on Monday after being linked to a 2007 rape, in which the victim was 16 years old at the time. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Pierre’s bail was set on Friday to $25,000, and Pierre was ordered to stay away from the victim. “No matter...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A bizarre incident played out in Windsor Friday morning. A bobcat was trapped in a home after attacking one of the residents. “We received a report from a resident that they had what they believed was a bobcat trapped inside of a bathroom,” said Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank.
WINDSOR, VT
NECN

Student Threw Boiling Ramen Water on Teacher, Badly Burning Her After Dispute

A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Officer Stabbed – Suspect Fatally Shot in Dorchester

At approximately 02:40 hours, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 were dispatched to an outside disturbance in the are of 22 Glendale Street in Dorchester. The third-party 911 caller stated that someone was screaming outside for help and the police. When Officers arrived on scene they were confronted by an adult male, in his late 40s brandishing a knife.
BOSTON, MA
VTDigger

Vermont man charged with fraud and ‘murder on the high seas’ in mother’s 2016 disappearance

An indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges that Nathan Carman, 28, shot his grandfather in 2013 in Connecticut, and killed his mother three years later while on a purported fishing trip. Prosecutors accused Carman of carrying out the killings to fraudulently obtain money from trusts and insurance policies. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont man charged with fraud and ‘murder on the high seas’ in mother’s 2016 disappearance.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Drug trafficking investigation underway in Orange County

WASHINGTON — Members of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are executing search and arrest warrants at a pair of residences in central Vermont. A spokesperson with state police said authorities arrived in Washington on Friday morning as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and firearms possession in the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
CBS Boston

Randolph police officer Michael Beal killed in car crash on Route 3

RANDOLPH (CBS) — A longtime Randolph police officer has died after being involved in a car crash Saturday morning with another car on Route 3 South. Officer Michael D. Beal, who had been with the Randolph police department for 35 years, was identified as the person who died. The crash happened in Hingham around 6 a.m. Beal leaves behind a wife and eight children. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said state police were called to Route 3 South and found Beal on the road and his car crashed and rested in the median. The other car was found stationary in the breakdown lane with damage to the front of it. The person driving that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. “He was an amazing person and friend to all within this department,” said Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it is unclear if the officer was on-duty at the time.
RANDOLPH, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy