I Thought She Was Lying, But Blake Lively Actually Matches The Met Gala Red Carpet Every Year

It's Surprising Cardi B Could Even Walk in Her All-Gold Met Gala Dress
Cardi B gave Donatella Versace quite the birthday present at the 2022 Met Gala. The fashion event happened to fall this year on the iconic designer's birthday, May 2, and in celebration, Cardi wore an intricate all-gold creation from the Italian fashion house. Dripping in gold jewelry and chains, the dress was an on-the-nose interpretation of the "Gilded Glamour" theme. "I love the theme," Cardi told Vogue on the red carpet. "Gilded is gold, it's regal. It can be any era."
Blake Lively's Ultra Minidress is Giving Barbie
When Blake Lively attends a party, expect her to be far more than an average guest. For starters, the actress is a fashion icon in her own right, but now she's doubling as a bartender. And of course, Blake didn't disappoint for her best friend Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday festivities over the weekend.
Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala
Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala
Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
