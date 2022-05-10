ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I Thought She Was Lying, But Blake Lively Actually Matches The Met Gala Red Carpet Every Year

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4o88_0fZMSDHg00

Blake Lively is frustratingly perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X09BW_0fZMSDHg00
Gwr / GC Images / Getty Images

Beautiful gowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JN0MH_0fZMSDHg00
Gwr / GC Images / Getty Images

Stunning detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pV8iY_0fZMSDHg00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Like, she was one of three people who actually followed the "gilded glamour" Met Gala theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWYwa_0fZMSDHg00
Gwr / GC Images / GettyImages

I could barely even critique her alone on my couch covered in crumbs!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHs8i_0fZMSDHg00
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

But there was one thing Blake revealed in her most recent Vogue interview that made me go, "OK, that's a lot, c'mon now."

She matches the carpet every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaEzZ_0fZMSDHg00
Vogue/ youtube.com

"It's just a crazy thing where I match the carpet every year," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKqy6_0fZMSDHg00
Vogue/ youtube.com

"This year, because I'm hosting, I went to Anna and said 'there's a lot of pressure, I really need to match the carpet.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRkQj_0fZMSDHg00
Vogue/ youtube.com

Sooo, because I'm nosy, I decided to look into this and see if Blake *actually* matches the carpet every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBMTE_0fZMSDHg00
Philippe Turpin / Getty Images/Photononstop RF

So, just FYI, Blake has been to the Met Gala pretty much more than anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492Dl0_0fZMSDHg00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

She's been going since 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BQCb_0fZMSDHg00
Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Up until 2016, the Met Gala carpet was a traditional red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmX83_0fZMSDHg00
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

But since 2016, the carpet changes colors every year, and yes, my research has confirmed that Blake Lively has matched it ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kknc6_0fZMSDHg00
Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In 2016, Blake wore this pink and red gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jH44o_0fZMSDHg00
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

It perfectly matched the carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBZno_0fZMSDHg00
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

In 2017, she wore blue and gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpzgX_0fZMSDHg00
Jackson Lee / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Exactly the same colors of the carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkkT3_0fZMSDHg00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 2018, it was more golds and reds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAcyZ_0fZMSDHg00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

And what do you know? The carpet was gold and red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apv3L_0fZMSDHg00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Which brings us to her most recent Met Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owOWn_0fZMSDHg00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Oops... she did it again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCHZm_0fZMSDHg00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

So yeah, Blake does match the carpet every year. She really is that perfect.

Fox

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

It's Surprising Cardi B Could Even Walk in Her All-Gold Met Gala Dress

Cardi B gave Donatella Versace quite the birthday present at the 2022 Met Gala. The fashion event happened to fall this year on the iconic designer's birthday, May 2, and in celebration, Cardi wore an intricate all-gold creation from the Italian fashion house. Dripping in gold jewelry and chains, the dress was an on-the-nose interpretation of the "Gilded Glamour" theme. "I love the theme," Cardi told Vogue on the red carpet. "Gilded is gold, it's regal. It can be any era."
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Blake Lively's Ultra Minidress is Giving Barbie

When Blake Lively attends a party, expect her to be far more than an average guest. For starters, the actress is a fashion icon in her own right, but now she's doubling as a bartender. And of course, Blake didn't disappoint for her best friend Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday festivities over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Taylor Hill
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Photography#Met Gala#Vogue#Fyi#Wireimage Getty Images
E! News

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jon Gosselin Wishes Happy 18th Birthday To All His Sextuplets Amidst Estrangement From 4 Of Them

Jon Gosselin shared some birthday love to his famous sextuplets that he shares with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The former couple’s sextuplets Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Collin all turned 18 years old on Tuesday (May 10) and Jon, 45, marked their special day on his Instagram Stories. He posted a throwback image that can be seen HERE of all six kids on the beach at a lake. PJ Panda‘s “Happy Birthday Song” (Trap Remix)” played with the post. Jon wrote on the sweet tribute, “Happy 18th Birthday! Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you, love dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Katy Perry had a shoe malfunction at Met Gala 2022: ‘Never a dull moment’

California girls, they’re unforgettable. Katy Perry turned heads in an Oscar de la Renta gown on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, but once inside the event, she stood out for a slightly more awkward reason: her shoe got stuck in a metal grate and it took a team of people to free her. The moment was revealed in an Instagram post shared by Derek Blasberg, who was taking a video of Karlie Kloss at the time. A voice can be heard saying, “She’s beauty and she’s grace,” after which the pop star, who was sporting a pair of clear Aquazurra...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy