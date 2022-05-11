Good news: Atwater students dedicate butterfly garden; NP utilities honored

Members of People for Trees celebrate Earth Day every day, but in April, founder Alice White dedicated the new butterfly gardens at Atwater Elementary planted by some students of Steve Lord with plants supplied by People for Trees -and tended to by water-meisters Marckelly and Craig — and included installing plant identification signs.

White, a retired teacher, spoke to the class about the importance of native trees of Florida.

GARDEN SCHOLARS

Members of the Allamanda Garden Club of North Port announced the recipients of its 2022 Horticulture Scholarships.

Mollie Tew of Kathleen, Florida is a senior at Florida Southern University, majoring in citrus and horticultural science. She has been awarded the $1,500 Valerie Ollinger Scholarship, named after the club’s long-time president to honor the years of service and devotion she has given to the club and community. Landon Erbrick of Gardendale, Alabama, is a junior at Auburn University pursuing a major in horticulture and a minor in stewardship-based agriculture. He has been awarded the $1.500 Dianne Patterson Scholarship honoring her support for horticultural education as well as her contributions to the local community.

Applicants are judged on their aptitude in a field related to horticulture, their academic record, avocational interests, vocational potential, and character.

The nonprofit Allamanda Garden Club raises scholarship funds at an annual English Tea Fundraiser as well as from donations made to the organization. Learn more at www.allamandagardenclub.com.

COLDWELL AWARD

Ray Brunner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Sunstar Realty, has earned the 2021 No. 1 Professional Award in Florida for Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate.

“To be the No. 1 Coldwell Banker Commercial agent in the state of Florida out of 225 Coldwell Banker Commercial agents in the state is an acknowledgment of the superior commercial real estate professional that Ray Brunner is,” said Todd Vezza, president of commercial real estate and property management for the Schmidt Family of Companies.

COLLEGE NEWS

Caitlyn Lowery of Punta Gorda was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Florida Southern College.