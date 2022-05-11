ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple to pull the plug on iPod after 20 years

By Reuters
 3 days ago

May 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.

The iPod Touch, the only version of the portable music player still being sold, will be available till supplies last, Apple said in a blog post on Tuesday.

New Apple iPod Nanos are seen during an unveiling in San Francisco, California September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Since its launch in 2001, the iPod took on a storm of competing music players before being eclipsed by smartphones, online music streaming and within the Apple pantheon, by the rise of the iPhone.

The iPod has undergone several iterations since its inception featuring a scroll wheel, the capacity to store a 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery-life. The version that has been carried till date - the iPod Touch - was launched in 2007, the same year as the iPhone.

Apple stopped reporting iPod sales in 2015.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

BGR.com

iPhone 14 Max leaks show the phone’s design

Apple will unveil four new iPhones in the second half of the year for the third consecutive year. However, the iPhone 14 lineup is getting a significant change. The mini size that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 series is going away in favor of a cheaper version of the Pro Max size. That’s the so-called 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which appeared in a couple of new leaks that seem to confirm its design.
CELL PHONES
morningbrew.com

Apple is officially retiring the iPod

Apple is finally sending the iPod out to pasture after 20+ years of making it easier to listen to explicit versions of Lil Wayne songs without our parents knowing. The tech giant said yesterday that it will discontinue its iconic iPod Touch, the final remaining product of its music-player-only lineup, marking the official end of the era that revolutionized digital music.
ELECTRONICS
TheWrap

Apple Dethroned as World’s Most Valuable Company

Apple on Wednesday was dethroned as the world’s most valuable company by Saudi Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco. Aramco traded close to its record level and snuck just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday, surpassing Apple for the first time since 2020. Apple’s market valuation sat at $2.37 trillion, after falling some 5.2% closing at $146.50 a share on Wednesday. The tech giant previously saw a 52-week high share price of $182.94, according to Yahoo! Finance.
STOCKS
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Netflix's Ad-Supported Subscription Plan, Password Sharing Fees Could Launch in 2022

Netflix could be rolling out its cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan as early by the end of 2022. According to reports, an internal memo supposedly revealed that the streaming service is looking to launch its newest tier by Q4 2022. Netflix is also looking to further crack down on password sharing this year, with the company already testing out a feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that makes subscribers pay an extra fee in order for users outside of the household to use the streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 display panels leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets as the display panels for the devices have leaked. There will be four new iPhones this year and only the Pro models will lose the notch on the front, the standard models will keep the notch.
CELL PHONES
Essence

Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer Named Highest-Paid Female CEO In 2021

Despite the racial-gender wealth gap, there are some Black women shattering glass ceilings. Despite the racial-gender wealth gap, there are some Black women shattering glass ceilings. According to a recent report, Roz Brewer is demolishing it. The Walgreens CEO was reported to be the highest-paid female chief executive in 2021,...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘End of an era’: Apple finally kills the iPod after 20 years, and fans are rolling back the years with iconic imagery and tributes

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. From dancing silhouettes wearing Apple's iconic white headphones to new releases dripping in rainbow-colored paint, memories of the iPod have been cemented into our collective consciousness over the past two decades.
ELECTRONICS
