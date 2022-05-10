ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brides, Tell Us About The Shocking Things You Can't Believe Your Bridesmaid(s) Did At Your Wedding

By Angelica Martinez
 2 days ago

A few weeks ago, I asked bridesmaids to share stories about the most wild, unhinged demands brides asked of them on their special days. Some of them were...a lot.

You can read all these stories for yourself here.

Amongst these submissions, I also had a bunch of brides write in, saying the ~real drama~ is actually the bridesmaids. I think it's only fair to share both sides of the coin, so let's talk about it! Brides of BuzzFeed — do you have any bridesmaid horror stories?

FOX

Perhaps you were trying to be a chill bride and let your bridesmaids pick whatever dress they wanted as long as they were all the same color, and one of them swapped their own with something totally different to ~stand out~.

HBO

Or perhaps your big day went down in flames because you caught your maid-of-honor (and now ex-best friend) hooking up with the groom.

Red Van Pictures

Whatever the drama is, I wanna hear about it! In the comments below or via this anonymous form , tell us about the worst, most unhinged thing your bridesmaid(s) did that you're still not quite over. You never know — it just might end up in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

