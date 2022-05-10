ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Harry Styles Revealed That He Went To Therapy After One Direction's Hiatus, But He Was Nervous About It

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWJtH_0fZKT3Qw00

Harry Styles is a big proponent of therapy — but he didn't always feel that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRFju_0fZKT3Qw00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella

The musician recently revealed that after One Direction 's hiatus, he was pretty reluctant to go to therapy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufWkO_0fZKT3Qw00
Joe Maher / Getty Images for Bauer Media

In fact, Harry says he thought that going to therapy meant that there was something wrong with you that needed to be fixed.

@harrystyles / @anthonypham / Via instagram.com / Instagram: @anthonypham

"I thought it meant that you were broken," he said in an extended interview with Better Homes & Gardens . "I wanted to be the one who could say I didn't need it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Mvfc_0fZKT3Qw00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

But five years ago, Harry finally decided to start talking to someone, and he says it completely changed everything for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtqDz_0fZKT3Qw00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Going to therapy allowed him to "open up rooms in himself" that he didn't know existed and stop "emotionally coasting" through life.

@harrystyles / @anthonypham / Via instagram.com / Instagram: @anthonypham

"I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be. Losing it crying, losing it laughing — there's no way, I don't think, to feel more alive than that," Harry concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR2gF_0fZKT3Qw00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Spotify

And while it took Harry some time to "feel free" in all aspects of his life , he's certainly in a different place than he was several years ago!

You can read the entire interview here .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Harry Styles admits going to therapy helped him ‘feel more alive’

Harry Styles said going to therapy made him feel “more alive” than ever. The singing sensation revealed he actively avoided opening up about his mental health with professionals in the past, but now feels all the better for it after taking the plunge. The 28-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker told Better Homes & Gardens he previously thought going to therapy “meant that you were broken.” But after setting up his first therapy session five years ago, the former One Direction star said it made him less fearful of tackling his mental health obstacles. “I thought it meant that you were broken,” he told Better Homes &...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Daily Lowdown: Coldplay speak out after their recent tour criticism

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Coldplay breaking their silence over their recent tour criticism and some exciting news about Harry Styles' new video. Not only that, but Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder makes a tour announcement. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Direction#Hiatus#Getty Images#Bauer Media#Anthonypham#Better Homes Gardens#The Met Museum Vogue
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

What happened to Simon Cowell's teeth? Before and after explained

He's back on our screens as part of the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, and the first episode had us wondering what Simon Cowell has had done to his teeth to get his Hollywood smile. Considering the music mogul lost a tooth eating peanut brittle earlier this year, it's amazing...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy