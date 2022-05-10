Hurley Hits Grand Slam in T-Bird Win Over Warriors

Tumwater shortstop Aly Waltermeyer makes a throw to first base during a home game against W.F. West on May 2.

At Tumwater

T-BIRDS 10, WARRIORS 2

Rochester 000 020 0 — 2 6 0

Tumwater 013 114 X — 10 12 0

Rochester Pitching — Demers 2 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 3 K, BB; Escott 2 IP, 4 hits, 4 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Knutson 2 IP, 5 hits, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Demers 1-3, RBI; Haury 1-3, RBI;

Tumwater Pitching — Ferguson 7 IP, 6 hits, 2 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Highlights — Hurley 1-4, run, 4 RBIs, HR; K. Waltermeyer 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs;

Led by Maddie Hurley’s grand slam, the Tumwater softball team defeated Rochester, 10-2, Monday at home.

The Thunderbirds got seven innings out of starter Ella Ferguson, who allowed just two earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts, and Hurley’s grand slam sealed the deal for the T-Birds in the win. Kylie Waltermeyer also went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

The Warriors were led by Layna Demers and Sara Huary, who recorded the lone RBIs of the game for Rochester. Demers also got the start on the mound and lasted two innings with one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts.

The T-Birds take on Centralia next Tuesday in a makeup game while Rochester battles the Tigers on Wednesday at home.