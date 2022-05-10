Community briefs

Bike to Work Day registration open

The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is accepting registration for the 21st annual Bike to Work Day, which will take place Friday, May 20, at Village Green Park & Pavilion in Indian Head. The event highlights cycling as a fun, eco-friendly, low-cost commuting option providing physical and mental health benefits. Commuter Connections encourages participants to bike to a local pit stop for a free t-shirt and then cycle back home. Call 800-745-RIDE or go to www.biketoworkmetrodc.org.

Theater performing ‘Importance of Being Earnest’

The Port Tobacco Players will perform “The Importance of Being Earnest’ 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 22 at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. Tickets $18, $15 for seniors over 60, students through high school and military with ID. Call 301-932-6819 or go to www.ptplayers.com.

Calvert Arts Festival returns

The 16th annual Calvert Arts Festival will be held 10 a.m, to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Rad in Sunderland. Sample wines and craft beers from Southern Maryland, live entertainment, children’s crafts, raffles, artisans and tour the 1692 church and labyrinth. There is a $15 tasting fee that includes a souvenir tasting glass. Go to www.EventBrite.com/e/Calvert-Arts-Festival-2022-tickets.

Women’s health fair planned

A free women’s health fair will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Indian Head Worship Center, 4404 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Open to women, men and children. Blood pressure checks, diabetes management, WIC enrollment, rapid HIV testing, workout with a personal trainer, lunch and giveaways. Call Yvonnde Wilson at 850-499-0294.

Wine Fest scheduled

No Thyme to Cook will hold its Second annual Wine Fest 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Wine and food samples and live music. Timed tickets for entry are required and are limited. Tickets are $25, which includes 10 tasting tickets, $10 for designated drivers and ages 7 to 20 years old through May 13, or $30 and $15, respectively. Go to https://www.nothymetocook.com/specials-events.

Mother’s Day market rescheduled

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Mother’s Day Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Free admission. No smoking or vaping and pets allowed on short leashes. The event was originally scheduled for May 7. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.

SMTMD to host Contra dance

Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will hold a Contra dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Christ Church, 37497 Zack Fowler Road in Chaptico. A dance workshop will begin at 7 p.m. There will be an ice cream social at intermission. Admission is $10, $6 for members, free for ages 16 and younger if accompanied by an adult. Go to www.smtmd.org.

School to hold open house

The Calverton School will hold an open house 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at 300 Calverton School Road in Huntingtown. Registration required. Go to www.calvertonschool.org/cf_forms/view.cfm?formID=129.

Poker run planned

The Gold Star Legacy Poker Run will be held starting 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the American Legion Post No. 82, 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The run will conclude at The Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum. Live music, photo opportunities, raffles, vendors and admission to the museum. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20 per motorcycle, $5 for each rider in advance, or $25 and $10, respectively, the day of the event. Contact Anita Santoyo at www.evokepurposepromo@gmail.com.

Memorial dedication scheduled

The 30th annual Solomons Watemen’s Memorial dedication will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15. There will be a reading of watermen’s names, wreath laying, water display by fire boats and blessing of the fleet.

Brezina scholarships available

Children’s Aid, Inc. is accepting applications for its 2022 Memorial Scholarship Program through May 15. The George and Mary Lou Brezina Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship providing financial assistance to a graduating high school senior for undergraduate study in the field of education. The Paul Taylor Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $500 scholarship providing financial assistance to a high school senior who is pursuing post-secondary career education, vocational or technical training which results in the applicant being awarded accredited vocational certification or an Associate’s Degree. Go to www.TheChildrensAid.org.

Pet grief workshop offered

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a free virtual pet loss workshop 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Registration required. Call 888-501-7077 or go to www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-loss-workshop-sponsored-by-perfect-pet-resort-tickets-306440621147.

School to stage opera

Chesapeake Public Charter School will host a free opera titled “Build, Hike, Collect, Camp, and Marshmallows” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at 20945 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Free, but donations accepted. Go to https://schools.smcps.org/cpcs/calendar/g-2-0ah39d7634ceiht2417slcd9t0_202205192200.

Elks Lodge to host golf tourney

Waldorf Elks Lodge No. 2421 will host a golf tournament May 20, at White Plains Golf Club. The cost is $100. Golf Competitions. Sponsorships available. Contact Jimmy Williams at 301-399-5711 or kebrown1349@aol.com.

Uncooked pizza drive-thru set

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold an uncooked pizza drive-thru 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at 24801 Route 235 in Hollywood. The cost is $12 for an uncooked pepperoni and $10 for an uncooked cheese pizza. Preorders are encouraged and will be accepted until May 18. Call Elaine Quade at 301-373-2695.

Museum to host special needs night

Calvert Marine Museum will hold a free Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. Meet the museum mascot, learn about fish, fossils, river otters, skates and rays, maritime history and activities. Cruises on the Wm. B. Tennison will be held at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and registration is required. Call 410-535-1600, Ext. 8204 or 8205, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Armed Forces Day scheduled

The Gals Lead Teen Mentor Program will host an Armed Forces Day Festival and Fundraiser 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. There will be food, wine, live music, vendors, silent auction and more. Go to www.dreamqueenfoundation.org.

College to host STEM event

STEM-ING: Inspiring The Next Generation To Dream Big will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday May 21, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Hands-on and in-person workshops focused on STEM, and an opportunity to interact with women in STEM careers. Tickets are $10 and include lunch, snacks, shirt and goodie bag. Go to www.stem-ing.org/.

Church to hold yard sale

Calvert County Baptist Church will hold a yard sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 2190 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Vendors, food and fun. Vendor tables available. Email events@ccbconline.org.

House and garden tour set

The St. Mary’s County Garden Club will hold a House and Garden Pilgrimage will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Wine and bourbon tasting and a hunt club demonstration. Tickets are $35. Boxed lunches may be purchased in advance for $15. Proceeds will benefit historical restoration projects. Go to www.mhgp.org/ or to order a boxed lunch, contact Duffy Boyd at 301-481-6090 or duffyboyd@gmail.com.

Spring Fling scheduled

The Southern Maryland Spring Fling will be held noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. Live entertainment, food trucks, artisans and crafts, kid’s zone, local wineries and breweries and fireworks. Go to www.doodleshows.com.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Memory walk planned

The sixth Tri-County Memory Walk in memory of those who have died from addiction will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Serenity Farms, 6932 Serenity Farm Road in Benedict. Go to www.TriCountyMemoryWalk@gmail.com.

Anti-bullying forum planned

An anti-bullying community resource forum will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Waldorf West library. Guest speakers.

Farm to hold patriotic celebration

Summerseat Farm will host a free celebration and concert 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. A patriotic day recognizing military veterans who have served in our nation’s armed conflicts. Civil War Encampment, living history, hay rides, games, scout demonstrations and live music by Wesley Spangler band and Joseph Norris. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Go to www.summerseat.org.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Warrior Run/Walk scheduled

Habitat for Humanity will hold a Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Mary’s Regional Airport, 44200 Airport Road in California. The cost is $25, $30 after May 22. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity programs. Go to www.patuxenthabitat.org.

Church to celebrate 350th anniversary

Christ Church will celebrate its 350th anniversary 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. There will be a comedy and magic Show, dances, cemetery tours, jousting demonstration, balloon artists, arts and crafts, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a scavenger hunt and more.

Chorale orchestra to perform

Chesapeake Chorale Orchestra will perform a concert titled America’s New Day 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 4590 St. Joseph’s Way in Pomfret. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors, military and students. Group rates available. Call 301-645-0595 or go to www.chesapeakechorale.com.

Bel Alton offering scholarships

The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications for its scholarship program through June 10. The organization will award four $500 scholarships to Charles County High School seniors and other young adults. The scholarships are for students who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland or accredited vocational/trade school. Students must be between 18 and 25 years old and be Charles County residents with a GED. Email info@belaltoalumnicdc.org or go to http://www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.

Chopticon to hold reunion

Chopticon High School Class of 1970 will hold a class reunion June 10-11. Registration ends May 16. Go to www.Facebook@Chopticon High School Class of 1970.

Crab festival planned

The 36th annual St. Mary’s Crab Festival will will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. There will be a petting zoo, tractor pull, car show, crab races, children’s activities, live music and two crab picking contests, including one featuring St. Mary’s County candidates. Admission is $7, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to https://festivalnet.com/63539/Leonardtown-Maryland/Food-Festivals/Saint-Marys-Crab-Festival.

Survivor, caregiver luncheon planned

Relay for Life Charles County will host a Survivor and Caregiver Reception noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Point Road in Waldorf. The theme is Cruisin’ Past cancer and the guest speaker is radiation oncologist Dr. Aileen Kim. Space limited to 50 survivors and 50 guests. Contact Mary Levy at 301-609-4415 or mary.levy@umm.edu.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

La Plata farmer’s market car show set

The La Plata Farmers Market will hold a car show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at 209 Washington Ave. In La Plata. Go to www.laplatafarmersmarket.com/.

Sailing registration open

Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registration for its summer camps for youths ages 11-18 with learning differences. There will be 1- and 2-week camps at their Annapolis location beginning June 20. There is also a 10-day overnight camp and a regular day camp held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland for ages 14-18. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html.

Museum offering art classes

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes June 21-23, July 5-7, July 26-28 and Aug. 9-11. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Council to hold meeting

Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland will hold a virtual meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Registration required. Go to https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YmY1MTExNzQtMzA5OS00MTg5LWE0MWYtYjQ5YjhkOGZmNzRl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%227578883c-b674-4b33-a58d-be38a54992f9%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22db2dc914-735f-400c-aed8-77e17f820f35%22%7d>.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Brothers Osborne to play museum

Maryland native duo Brothers Osborne will perform Saturday, July 16, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The band, which is currently on its “We’re Not For Everyone” tour, took home their fourth “Vocal Duo of the Year” trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being a 2-time winner of the Duo of the Year. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$69. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Orchestra to perform at museum

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The concert is part of the symphony’s Music for Maryland Tour. Tickets are $5. Go to www.bsomusic.org/Summer.

DNR photo contest open

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Winners will be featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine and in the DNR wall calendar. There will also be a Fan Favorite category. Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries $3 each. Go to https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2022/03/08/maryland-dnr-2022-photo-contest-now-open/.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

5K event planned

Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Registration is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Fees increase $10 after June 30. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Board members needed

Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.

MDOT holding freight questionnaire

The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland’s five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.

Women launch business league

The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.

DNR seeking at-large nominees

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.

Public input sought

The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.

Vaccinated volunteers needed

St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.

SDVFDRS holding brick fundraiser

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad, Valley Lee will pave the entrance to its station with bricks engraved with names of community members and supporting businesses. Email brickfundraiser@sdvfdrs.org or go to wwwbricksrus.com/donorsite/SDVFDRS.

Ag department seeking nominees

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is seeking nominees to run for its local county committee election boards in Southern Maryland. For more information, call 301-934-9588 ext. 104, or 301-475-8431 ext. 114.