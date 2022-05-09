ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Richard Sherman preparing for next phase in his career

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEKPL_0fZJjizN00

The former Buccaneer is keeping his options on the table as the 2022 season approaches.

Tampa Bay has re-signed the majority of its key free agents as well as added additional talent through free agency, trades, and the recent NFL Draft. The Buccaneers roster is nearing its completion ahead of the 2022 season, though there are still a few gaps to fill, like in the tight end room with Rob Gronkowski.

READ MORE: Todd Bowles Says Tom Brady Still Has 'It Factor'

A veteran who more than likely will not return to the franchise is former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. After being limited to just ten games over the past two years due to a variety of injuries, Sherman is contemplating retiring from football and moving to the broadcast room for Amazon.

In the meantime, Sherman is staying in playing shape in the event a team is interested in bringing him in for training camp. It seems as if his preference is to play for at least one more season but that opportunity might not come considering his recent stack of injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KN52m_0fZJjizN00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in the longtime Seattle star in late September. Sherman contributed heavily to the Buccaneers' week four win at New England and week win over Miami. In those two games, he recorded ten tackles and a fumble recovery. Sherman had 11 total tackles on the season.

Following that, he missed six of the next eight games with a hamstring injury. Sherman pulled down his lone interception of the year in a week ten win over Buffalo. Two weeks later, his season ended after he suffered an Achilles injury.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Takes Shot at Colin Kaepernick

Tampa Bay currently has ten cornerbacks under contract this upcoming season, including Carlton Davis, Sean Bunting, Jamel Dean, and rookie Zyon McCollum. That means the team likely won't be able to offer the opportunity that Sherman is looking for. With that being said, maybe he's interested in a minimum deal to contribute to a championship team as a reserve who would also be a valuable mentor to a young defensive backfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mc4Kn_0fZJjizN00

In 11 years, Sherman has totaled 495 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 37 interceptions, 116 pass deflections, 5 forced fumbles, 3 defensive touchdowns, and 2 safeties in 144 career games.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins Bears

The Chicago Bears were busy on Wednesday, signing ex-Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman and wide receiver Dante Pettis, who most recently played for the New York Giants. But they didn’t stop there. Chicago also added former Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe joined the Vikings at a time when...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Cut Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers retooled their wide receivers room in a major way this offseason, trading Davante Adams to the Raiders while picking up several receivers in free agency and the draft. But it appears that one wide receiver won't be joining the Packers in training camp for a chance...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Richard Sherman
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTRE

NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl. Dallas’ full schedule is below. Dallas will open the season at home in prime time against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have five prime time games along with their annual Thanksgiving game, this year against the Giants. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Ravens Released Defensive Player On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive tackle Xavier Kelly on Wednesday, per NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. Kelly signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas prior to the 2021 season. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during last year's OTAs and was cut a week later on June 1 -- the same day he underwent surgery to repair the injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Free Agents#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Ringer

What Does the Seahawks’ QB Situation Signal About Their Short- and Long-term Plans?

For the first time in a decade, the Seahawks will go into training camp unsure of who will be their starting quarterback this fall. The man who held that spot for 10 seasons, Russell Wilson, was traded away early in the offseason. And one of the players Seattle got back in that trade, Drew Lock, could never quite establish himself in Denver and was initially penciled in at the top of the depth chart almost by default.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
FanSided

Every Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Thanksgiving game for 2022 NFL Season

A complete list of every national television, primetime, and Thanksgiving Day game that was revealed during the NFL schedule release. There’s no doubting the thrill of kickoff on an NFL Sunday, but the journey to get there has evolved in hype over the years. It used to be that football didn’t really start until late August but the modern NFL is a year-round business venture.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Reveals Huge Matchup for Week 4 of 'Sunday Night Football'

One of the biggest games of the 2022 NFL season will happen in Week 4. On Thursday, the NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. This announcement was made just hours before the NFL reveals the entire schedule for the 2022 season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Key dates for 49ers' tricky Jimmy G, Deebo situations

The NFL on Thursday announced the dates of the entire regular-season schedule. In addition to the 17 games the 49ers can now mark in permanent ink on their calendar, there are a few other dates worth noting for the organization. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have faced...
SANTA CLARA, CA
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy