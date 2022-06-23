ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Nelda Jane “Janie” Young

YOUNG

Nelda Jane “Janie” Young went to Heaven to be with her parents and brothers on May 9th, 2022.

Janie was born May 11th, 1958 to John Clyne Young and Lenora Jane Minor Young in Beckley. Janie died after a short illness in the Greenbrier Health Center in Fairlea.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lenora Young; and brothers, Gerald Young and Curtis Young. Her grandparents were Frank and Annie Mae Young and Curtis and Dexter Pearl Minor.

Janie lived most of her life at Bellburn. She was a member of the Bellburn Methodist Church.

The last five years, she had lived with her sister, Cheryl, and her husband, Steve, in Lewisburg.

Janie is survived by sisters, Cheryl (Steve) Houchins of Lewisburg and Johna “Cricket” Powers of Rainelle. She is also survived by nephews, Edwards (Laura) Houchins of Wayside and John (Spring) Young of Danese.

Janie loved WVU football and basketball. She loved to watch Days of Our Lives and The Walking Dead. Janie enjoyed crocheting, playing pinnacle, fishing, and doing puzzles. She enjoyed visiting with relatives and watching the birds, squirrels, deer, and bears outside our house. She will be dearly missed, but she is no longer suffering as she walks in Heaven.

A Celebration of Life for Nelda will be held on July 3, 2022 at the Bellburn Methodist Church at 1 p.m., a gathering will begin from 12 p.m. until time of services.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

