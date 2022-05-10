ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prominent Mackinac Island businessman dies at 85

By Brandon Chew
Cover picture for the articleMACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A prominent Mackinac Island businessman passed away at the age of 85 on May 8. Victor Callewaert Jr., is known for helping to bring Ryba's Fudge to Mackinac Island. Callewaert's business portfolio also included the historic Island House Hotel, 1852 Grill Room, Ice House...

