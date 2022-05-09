ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

USA Pickleball National Indoor Championship returns to Hoover in June

By JON ANDERSON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Pickleball, the governing body for the sport in the United States, is bringing its second annual National Indoor Championship to Hoover in June. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex June 7-11, and registration ends Friday, May 13. It...

