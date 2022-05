Giuseppe Musto, of Roslindale, was last seen on the morning of May 8. Massachusetts State Police and other officials are looking for a missing man in the town of Mount Washington, located in the far southwest corner of the state. The man has been identified as Giuseppe Musto, 75, a resident of the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Police.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO