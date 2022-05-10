ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Meet the gubernatorial candidates: Rob Astorino

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbKDQ_0fZFa6YH00

News 12 is taking a look at the candidates hoping to become the next governor of New York, and today’s focus turns to Republican Rob Astorino.

In a one-on-one conversation with News 12's Tara Rosenblum, the former two-term Westchester County executive and television host is touting himself as the best candidate to take on the Democrats in a general election this Fall.

Rosenblum asked Astorino, "It's been two decades since a Republican has won statewide office here in New York. Why do you believe this is the right time for you to run again?”

“We're going in a dark place right now in New York. Quite frankly, there is so much division, and it's unaffordable," says Astorino.

Astorino was the GOP standard bearer in the governor’s race against Andrew Cuomo in 2014 . "I'm best-suited to win a general election. You know I am popular with Republicans, but I've always been popular with Democrats and independents. That's how we've won in a very blue county like Westchester, and that's how we are going to win the state. I'm going to make sure we communicate to people of all stripes," says Astorino.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Elections
News 12

Students, parents say Piscataway school psychologist was fired for advocating for LGBTQ+ students

A Middlesex County school district’s decision to fire one of its psychologists has students and parents calling on the board to reconsider. The Piscataway School Board decided not to grant tenure to one of its school psychologists. Those opposed to the firing are citing retaliation for the psychologist advocating for LGBTQ+ students and inclusive curriculum.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Andrew Cuomo
News 12

Bronx woman begs for help as rats invade her NYCHA apartment

At Marble Houses in the Bronx, one resident says she has been dealing with a rat infestation for weeks, leaving her afraid to be in her own home. Chantelle Sullivan lives in this NYCHA complex with her two children, and right as News 12's team entered the apartment, a rat came out of hiding to greet everyone.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Election#Gop
News 12

New York Liberty hosting first AAPI Heritage Night at Barclays Center tonight

The New York Liberty is hosting its first-ever Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night at Barclays Center Friday. The game will include AAPI features throughout the night including recognizing AAPI pioneers and community members. There will also be new dining options such as the "destination dumpling" and "5ive spice"...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News 12

News 12

74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy