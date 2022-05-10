Meet the gubernatorial candidates: Rob Astorino

News 12 is taking a look at the candidates hoping to become the next governor of New York, and today’s focus turns to Republican Rob Astorino.

In a one-on-one conversation with News 12's Tara Rosenblum, the former two-term Westchester County executive and television host is touting himself as the best candidate to take on the Democrats in a general election this Fall.

Rosenblum asked Astorino, "It's been two decades since a Republican has won statewide office here in New York. Why do you believe this is the right time for you to run again?”

“We're going in a dark place right now in New York. Quite frankly, there is so much division, and it's unaffordable," says Astorino.

Astorino was the GOP standard bearer in the governor’s race against Andrew Cuomo in 2014 . "I'm best-suited to win a general election. You know I am popular with Republicans, but I've always been popular with Democrats and independents. That's how we've won in a very blue county like Westchester, and that's how we are going to win the state. I'm going to make sure we communicate to people of all stripes," says Astorino.