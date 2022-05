Congratulations Montana, we did it! We set a record today for the highest gas prices ever. Gas prices are on the rise again across the state, and this time they've hit an all-time high. In what has become a trend, another week and another increase at the fuel pumps. Here in Bozeman, a gallon of regular unleaded will cost you 4.29 on average. That's 3 cents more than the state average for Montana. Although, the Bozeman average is cheaper than the Gallatin County Average. The average for the county as of this morning is 4.32 per gallon.

1 DAY AGO