At Kate Bond Elementary, little senators push for big changes

It started out as a simple lesson on county elections.

What came from it was a legion of elementary school leaders, not far removed from learning to tie their shoes, united to make school bathrooms a better place. The focus of their carefully crafted legislation was for better, safer bathrooms wiped clean of profanity, leaky pipes and “pee stains.”

In grown-up terms, their bill asks for the school district to require bathrooms receive yearly maintenance checkups and have repairs done prior to the start of the next school year. Bathrooms would be selected based on critical needs outlined in a checklist provided by the Tennessee Departments of Education and Health. The inspections would be funded by the Tennessee Education Lottery Program.

They introduced that bill, along with another requesting life skills classes, to a panel of elected officials, including their school board member Shaleah Harris, Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis), Rep. Karen Camper (D-Memphis), Shelby County Government Director of Education Cedrick Gray, and Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis).

“As senators, it is our responsibility to serve as role models in our school and community and continue to work toward educational equity,” the students said in unison to conclude the presentation.

The panel was blown away.

Harris, the MSCS board member representing the school and a Kate Bond alumna, said she was impressed by the students’ knowledge and awareness of what’s going on in their school, courage to speak up about it and to speak to the right people.

Camper applauded the students for including a proposed plan for funding the bills. She said they were very forward-thinking.

Third- through fifth-graders make up Kate Bond Elementary’s Advocacy Giants program, some as young as eight years old. The students get training in policy, advocacy, identity, and responsible leadership. Over a six-week period, the students worked with their teacher and Shelonda Richardson of TennesseeCAN to learn how policy works, how legislation comes about, funding for their bills, and more.

When asked why they wanted to participate in Advocacy Giants, the students gave a range of answers, from “my sister did it last year,” to “I want to make my own changes.” The most common answer, though, was that the kids wanted to make their school a better place.

The program, in its third year, has grown with the students and adapted throughout the pandemic. After learning about county elections, the students in Koedy Harper’s class elected a class president and vice president. They debated about school infrastructure. Then, Harper brought the idea to the school leadership with an operations plan. It was approved and so began the schoolwide Senate elections.

In 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the student senate traveled to Nashville to meet with state representatives and senators in closed-door sessions at the Capitol and conducted their own mock assembly.

Harper received pushback initially when seeking support for the program because some people felt the kids were too young. However, he said, students are already thinking about these issues daily.

“Whether that’s online when they’re playing Fortnite or they’re on Roblox playing with their friends and talking about issues ranging from race to poverty, they might not be able to name it and give some definition to it, but they’re thinking about it. They’re hearing their families talk about it or they’re living through those experiences,” Harper said.

Starting them early, he said, empowers them to advocate for themselves and prepare for a life of civic engagement.

At their presentation, students took turns answering their guests’ questions about their bills.

Who would the bathroom bill affect?

Kate Bond Elementary's Advocacy Giants trained for six weeks before presenting to legislators. (Daja E. Henry/The Daily Memphian)

“I think it would affect all people because when I was more little, I heard a lot of my friends complain that there were always things on the floor and everything was very dirty,” fifth grader Lilian Hernandez said.

“I believe it should be for the whole district,” fifth grader Christopher Johnson chimed in. “I believe all the students in the schools want our district to be clean.”

Why life skills courses at their grade levels?

“We all believe that younger people, just because they’re little, doesn’t mean they can’t do big things,” Johnson said, receiving a room full of applause.