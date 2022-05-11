ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City gets its groove back this summer with 'DiscOasis' in Central Park in June

By Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

New York City gets its groove back this summer, with the "DiscOasis" roller disco experience in June at Wollman Park in Central Park.

The theatrical and musical roller disco experience will feature live performances, DJs, games, photo booths, and a dance floor.

Multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger, guitarist, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers will serve as "Groovemaster" and music curator.

"I'm a lifelong New Yorker and, for me, Central Park was always the place where big things happened, from watching Sly & the Family Stone and Diana Ross to sharing the first moon landing and the inaugural Earth Day," Rodgers said. "Since the DiscOasis is all about celebrating New York culture, there's no other place for it to be."

After a sold-out run in Los Angeles last year, the DiscOasis is bringing disco home to its birthplace, celebrating New York City's longtime roller skating scene, community, inclusivity, and positivity.

"This is going to be my therapy," Mayor Eric Adams said at the announcement. "I knew all of the top spots throughout the city, that's where I got my late night swagger from."

Central Park will be transformed into a fully immersive experience that also includes a café, installations, photo booths, a special Pride series, and more.

Created and produced by Constellation Immersive in partnership with Live Nation and Los Angeles Media Fund, a portion of the proceeds will also benefit the We Are Family Foundation.

The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink runs from June 16 to October 1.

Tickets are on sale beginning Tuesday at TheDiscOasis.com and WRAP (Wollman Rink Access Program) tickets will be offered on an ongoing basis.

Skating sessions will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays during the length of the run.

