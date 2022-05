OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District will once again be offering its summer food service to children for free. The meals will be available at four district sites for children 18 years of age and under and persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO