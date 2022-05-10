Maryland sending medical supplies, body armor to Odesa, Ukraine

Greenbury Point, a peninsula owned by the Navy with expansive views of the Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and the Chesapeake, is now the site of a major controversy. The Naval Support Activity-managed (NSA) property has been long regarded as a hidden gem for nature lovers, hikers, runners, and dog walkers. Its three radio towers serve as a local landmark used by boaters as a navigation point. Its 3.1 miles of trail is only open for public access on some days, as the natural resources conservation area is also home to Navy firearm ranges. Roads used recreationally by the public are within the Surface Danger Zone, so the public areas can close anytime. Folks know that there is a Twitter feed you can check before heading to Greenbury Point to make sure it’s currently open.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO