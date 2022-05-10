ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland sending medical supplies, body armor to Odesa, Ukraine

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOVER, Md. (WBAL & AP) — Maryland is sending $5 million worth of supplies to Baltimore's sister city in Ukraine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a shipment that will leave Wednesday for Odesa, Ukraine, that includes medical supplies and body armor. The Maryland Department of Health is donating...

Maryland Governor Announces Aid Package for Odesa, Ukraine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the shipment of a multimillion dollar aid package to Odesa, Ukraine, including medical supplies and body armor. The Maryland Department of Health is donating more than 485,000 bandages and wound care supplies, 95 Eternity mechanical ventilators for intensive care units...
Community members call for emergency rally to end violence in Baltimore

Following two mass shootings just hours apart on Tuesday, community members are rallying for peace. The shootings prompted an emergency rally at the corner of Milton and Monument streets on the city's east side. The nonprofit, Tendea Family organization, is calling on everyone to help stop the violence. "We want...
Both sides rally over Maryland's access to abortion, state laws

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Theleaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade threw the focus back onto the states when it comes to abortion. From Lawyers Mall in Annapolis to the campus of Towson University, the two sides of the abortion debate staged opposing and overlapping events Wednesday.
Maryland Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality of hospitals in the US has released new findings. Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff. Maryland has seven hospitals that were graded an...
Fallen Heroes Ceremony honors 43 troopers, deputy state fire marshal

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police on Thursday honored 43 state troopers who died in the line of duty. The troopers were honored for their selfless commitment to the safety of Marylanders. "Today is not just a ceremony or a ritual. Today is a visible reminder our ongoing commitment...
Maryland Updates Stalking Laws to Include Modern Technology

The criminal definition of stalking has been updated by the Maryland General Assembly to include electronic communications that can track individuals without their consent, such as geotagging. Previously, an individual would have to be physically followed by a stalker in person. House Bill 148 was signed by Governor Larry Hogan on April 21 and alters the definition of stalking to include “conduct that occurs in person, through electronic communication, or through the use of a device that can pinpoint or track the location of another without the person’s knowledge or consent.” The new law will go into effect on October 1.
Proposal to Expand Navy Golf Course at Annapolis’s Greenbury Point Faces Backlash

Greenbury Point, a peninsula owned by the Navy with expansive views of the Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and the Chesapeake, is now the site of a major controversy. The Naval Support Activity-managed (NSA) property has been long regarded as a hidden gem for nature lovers, hikers, runners, and dog walkers. Its three radio towers serve as a local landmark used by boaters as a navigation point. Its 3.1 miles of trail is only open for public access on some days, as the natural resources conservation area is also home to Navy firearm ranges. Roads used recreationally by the public are within the Surface Danger Zone, so the public areas can close anytime. Folks know that there is a Twitter feed you can check before heading to Greenbury Point to make sure it’s currently open.
Rushern Baker's first ad for governor sends a message about Baltimore City crime

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rushern Baker’s first tv ad sends a powerful and blunt message about Baltimore City crime. “In the last eight years, over 2000 mostly young Black men have been killed in Baltimore. Because they’re Black, nobody in power gives a damn,” he says during the ad. “We’re going to stop the slaughter of young black men and turn Baltimore around.”
City residents respond to BPD's plan to redraw police districts

Community members are giving their input on the Baltimore Police Department's plan to re-draw the boundaries for its nine precincts. The department recently released a survey for public input and community leaders are giving their thoughts on the idea. "I've been living around here for seven, eight years and it's...
