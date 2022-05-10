ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Vigo County School Board approves GEO Grant

By Ashley Zukokas
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEzOd_0fZ9vrqr00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County High School students will soon be able to earn dual credit on campus at local colleges.

Monday evening the Vigo County School Board approved the Greater Education Opportunities grant. The grant is worth $1.2 and will cover the cost of the students’ tuition and books for the dual credit class.

Students will be given the opportunity to earn dual credit at several participating colleges. Those are Indiana State University, Ivy Tech, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said this program offers possibilities for the students.

“Transition is always very difficult,” Haworth stated. “The more times a young child, a student is on a college campus the research will tell us the more likelihood that they will go to college.”

“The benefit of this program is that we’re going to introduce students to the college campus and maybe help them understand that they are indeed college capable children,” said Kevin Teasley the President and Founder of the GEO Foundation.

“I think it’s important to remember when we say college, we’re talking about post-secondary opportunities,” said Haworth. “So we look at our local trade unions, what’s our opportunities there? When we look at our local businesses what are the certifications, credentialing that we can find there?”

The program will start fall of 2023 and transportation will be provided for the students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Brightening up Ryves neighborhood with grant funding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Safety at a busy intersection in the Ryves neighborhood will be improved with new lighting. United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhood Council awarded the funding for the project to 3 Sisters Investments. The money will go toward installing exterior lighting on a building at the intersection of 19th […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Commissioners to offer state of county update

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to learn more about the vision for Vigo County at a Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce event on Friday. The chamber offers a city update with the mayor each year. Now, it is offering the same chance for Vigo County for...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Nurse recognized with Daisy Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local nurse was recognized today for the difference she’s made in the lives of patients, and also students, over the years. Hamilton Center announced that MSN, NP, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Brooke Kempf has received the “Daisy Award.” It comes from the Daisy Foundation and recognizes nurses who […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Monroe County Community School Corp. changing its school start and end times

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation announced it will be changing its school start and end times. According to officials, the change will help alleviate the corporation’s school bus driver shortage. The switch to a four-tier system will eliminate 38 bus routes and thus require fewer drivers. With the staggering time, drivers can run early and late routes and cover more territory.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Vigo County, IN
Sports
City
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Vigo County, IN
Education
Vigo County, IN
Government
WTHI

New business opens in Knox County - and they're hiring

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is putting down roots in Knox County. Skill Precast is a producer of concrete wall panels. The company has plans for a $2.2 million project. They hope to create around 15 more jobs. Company leaders say Knox County is an ideal location...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. is headed in the right direction, according to Commissioners

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dozens of city and local leaders packed the Idle Creek Banquet Center on Friday for the first ‘County Update’ by the Vigo County Commissioners. Brendan Kearns, Chris Switzer and Mike Morris all spoke on several issues in the area including upcoming projects, roadwork, the soon-to-be old County Jail and more. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana. It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify. People can apply until Monday at 4...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two out of the three proposals approved for Riley Spur

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two out of the three proposals were approved for the $1.3 million Riley Spur project. Tuesday evening the Vigo County Council approved a resolution to express interest in purchasing the property. Also an ordinance was approved, which will allow the purchase of the property. Funds have still not been approved […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geo#College#High School#Indiana State University
wbaa.org

Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski on the struggle to fill open positions and efforts to keep Lafayette affordable

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: We’ll talk about rising rents across the state of Indiana and what Lafayette is doing to keep living in the city affordable - and how it’s grappling with housing needs for middle and low-income residents. We’ll also look ahead to an upcoming Green Expo where the city will talk about its climate action plan.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cryptocurrency mining facility comes to Southwest Indiana

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A new cryptocurrency mining facility will soon take over a portion of a local power station facility. The new project is financed by Kentucky-based crypto pioneers AboutBit and will be located adjacent to the generating station in Merom, Indiana. AboutBit has teamed up with both WIN Energy and Hoosier Energy […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

City of Sullivan flooded with flowers once again

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Beautiful flowers are now lining the streets of downtown Sullivan. Volunteers rolled up their sleeves this morning for the annual Downtown Flower Flood. The city was joined by citizens and businesses to plant colorful flowers. Volunteers ranged from workers with Ohio Valley Gas to the Sullivan Garden Club. Mayor Clint Lamb […]
SULLIVAN, IN
14news.com

Mid-States Corridor comment period extended

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Mid-State Corridor Project Team announced they are extending the comment period for the Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). The comment period was originally planned to run through May 31. Now, it will be extended through June 14. Comments on the DEIS...
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Inside Indiana Business

$11M Housing Project Proposed for Daviess County Town

Jasper-based Kerstiens Development Inc. is proposing an $11 million housing development in the Daviess County town of Washington. Daviess County Economic Development Corp. Director Bryant Niehoff says the development, as well as additional projects, “reflect a robust strategic trend emerging for new housing developments in Daviess County.”. The proposed...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vermillion Co. Commissioners Call for Changes at SR 63 & SR 234

Vermillion Co. Commissioners Call for Changes at SR 63 & SR 234. "Vermillion County is feeling a tragic loss" Vermillion County commissioners urge action to make State Road 63 and State Road 234 intersection safer. Following the death of 16-year-old North Vermillion High School student Cameron Cheuvront who was killed...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

District 118 Letter Ends Plans for Historic Preservation Commission Meeting on Cannon School

A statement from the office of Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Kronk has announced the cancellation of the Thursday, May 12th meeting of the Danville Historic Preservation Commission, where the future of the Cannon School site was to be discussed. A letter received by the commission from Danville District 118 stated objections to any landmark designation for Cannon School, making the meeting unnecessary.
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

"Vermillion County is feeling a tragic loss" Vermillion County commissioners urge action to make State Road 63 and State Road 234 intersection safer

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Following the death of 16-year-old North Vermillion High School student Cameron Cheuvront who was killed in a crash, Vermillion County leaders have sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Transportation. They are asking for steps to be taken to make the intersection of State Road...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Democrats renew push for state gas tax suspension

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Statehouse Democrats are renewing their push for Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend Indiana’s gas tax. Hoosiers are currently paying more in state gas taxes than ever before at 56.1 cents a gallon. That includes Indiana’s gas excise tax of 32 cents per gallon and Indiana’s gas sales tax, which is 7% of […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Where to get free meals for kids in Vincennes this summer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Community School Corporation will be participating this summer in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be made available to all children under the age of 18, as well as adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Meals will be […]
VINCENNES, IN
mahometdaily.com

School board might consider another demographic study as numbers continue to exceed projections

The Mahomet-Seymour School District will discuss another demographic study in the May board of education study session as enrollment numbers continue to exceed projections. “I think that there is a coming enrollment explosion, mainly from our neighbors to the east (Champaign),” board member Jeremy Henrichs said. “I’m not sure that we have a real handle on that.”
MAHOMET, IL
WTHI

A dream becomes reality for owners of Yonder Spirits in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It can be pretty easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Before you know it...it's time for a change. Jill Erwin explains, "I usually tell people it's my mid-life crisis. Started out teaching English for years and years and was just looking for a job change."
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy