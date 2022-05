The Fort Mill softball team moved on to the Upper State playoff bracket by beating Woodmont 5-1 to win the District III championship. For the Jackets it was the fifth consecutive District title minus the 2020 COVID year where the season was canceled. Fort Mill again used key hitting, which head coach Chuck Stegall said they still need to improve on, and another solid performance by pitcher Maddie Drerup to get the win.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO