Auto Pros on the Road puts the Babcox Media team on location in shops across the USA. This episode is sponsored by Autolite. While tire dealers tip their hat on quality customer care, undercar expertise and knowing all aspects of tire sizing and service, other automotive shops are focused on one part of the car. And for engine builders, an engine’s power, speed and performance are what define their success. In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, get an inside look at how a custom engine shop operates with Babcox Media’s Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham. This round, the two visit Tony Paladino, owner of Concord Engines in Kannapolis, NC.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO