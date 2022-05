The Los Angeles Dodgers are the team to beat in baseball this year, so you can’t blame teams for flexing a bit when they do just that. The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Dodgers on Wednesday by the final of 5-3. It was a tight game down the stretch as the Dodgers tied the game at three in the seventh inning and loaded the bases, threatening to take the lead. Pirates reliever Wil Crowe got out of it with two big outs, and Pittsburgh eventually rallied for two more runs to win the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO