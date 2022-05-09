Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rockcastle FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Rockcastle. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Vernon, Sinks, Pine Hill, Withers, Donaro, Flat Rock, Sand Hill, Gauley, Dudley Station, Orlando, Burr, Jep Hill, Wellhope, Robinet, Cooksburg, Horse Lick and Livingston.
Comments / 0