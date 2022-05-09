Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 900 AM SATURDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Teller County. Locations include, but are not limited to, Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant, Divide, and Woodland Park. WHEN...900 AM Saturday May 14 to 900 AM Sunday May 15 IMPACTS...Smoke from the High Park wildfire will affect the advisory area through Saturday and into Sunday morning. Winds will mainly come from the south or southwest on Saturday, shifting to come from the northwest Saturday evening. Winds may be breezy to strong at times and may increase fire behavior and smoke production. The greatest impacts from smoke are expected in downwind areas in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and during overnight hours along the Fourmile Creek drainage in the area of Wrights Reservoir. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

