Walsh County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nevada FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead and Nevada. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water may cover some roadways in flood prone areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 932 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown, Boughton and Laneburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Central Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 845 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prescott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hope, Prescott, Emmet, Blevins, Perrytown, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, Cale, Oakhaven, Boughton, Morris, Laneburg and Reader. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hempstead FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead and Nevada. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water may cover some roadways in flood prone areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 932 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown, Boughton and Laneburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rockcastle FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Rockcastle. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Vernon, Sinks, Pine Hill, Withers, Donaro, Flat Rock, Sand Hill, Gauley, Dudley Station, Orlando, Burr, Jep Hill, Wellhope, Robinet, Cooksburg, Horse Lick and Livingston.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.5 feet by tomorrow afternoon, May 15. It will begin to fall thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.8 Sat 9 AM 21.4 20.8 19.7 21.5 1 PM 5/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.9 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.6 Fri 7 pm CDT 16.5 16.4 16.2
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 914 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prescott, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gurdon... Whelen Springs Beirne This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Fond du Lac; Green Lake The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin West central Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Markesan to near Randolph, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripon, Randolph, Markesan, Fox Lake, Manchester, Fairwater, Friesland and Astico. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT this morning UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT this morning until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions, especially for small craft.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY The visibility will continue to improve slowly this afternoon. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at noon.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT until 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Across the Arco Desert including Mud Lake, INL, Atomic City and Craters of the Moon. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Dickey; Griggs; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Stutsman; Traill TORNADO WATCH 211 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNES CASS DICKEY GRIGGS LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT STEELE STUTSMAN TRAILL
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Breaches of the northwestern to northeastern and southeastern coasts of Puerto Rico, eastern Culebra, and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The visibility will continue to improve during the balance of the morning. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 10:00 AM.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The visibility will continue to improve during the balance of the morning. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 10:00 AM.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Benson, Ramsey, Eddy, Nelson, Griggs, Barnes and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

