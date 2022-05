DIME BOX, Texas — A sexual assault suspect is dead, and a sheriff's deputy was injured after a shooting overnight in the small town of Dime Box in Lee County. Surveillance cameras outside the Dime Box Grocery caught a Lee County sheriff's deputy being loaded into an ambulance just after 11:15 Tuesday night. Store owner Rik Neudane got a call from his employee. "She gives me a call and I take a look at the camera and I see a lot of cops and ambulance outside my store," said Neudane.

LEE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO