AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court looked poised to punt on whether volunteers working to register voters can be charged with a crime for soliciting a mail-in vote. At a hearing Wednesday, the judges appeared more inclined to decide whether the plaintiff in the case before them could be charged, but the narrow ruling would not apply to other deputy registrars facing prosecution under Senate Bill 1, the omnibus election law enacted last year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO