DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abby Finkenauer ‘s bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for an Iowa U.S. Senate seat wasn’t supposed to be so fraught. She’s one of the more prominent Democrats in the state, building a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018. She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the U.S. House that year.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO