Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University baseball team wraps up the regular season this weekend with a three-game series at home against James Madison University. Hofstra, which clinched a spot in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association Championship, will be looking to solidify its seeding against the Dukes. Hofstra currently holds the No. 2 seed ahead of UNCW and Northeastern, which each have six games remaining in the regular season.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO