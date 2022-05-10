Summer-Like Temperatures

After some light rain during the first week of the month, we've dried out in the past week and are currently running over a half inch deficit so far this month. Looking ahead, mainly dry conditions are expected Friday, but isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts over the weekend will generally average near 0.2". A few more showers are possible on Monday as a cold front passes through with drier conditions expected to return by the middle of next week.

