Summer-Like Temperatures

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will be on the rise in the coming days with 80s expected by Thursday. High...

Recent Dry Spell

After some light rain during the first week of the month, we've dried out in the past week and are currently running over a half inch deficit so far this month. Looking ahead, mainly dry conditions are expected Friday, but isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts over the weekend will generally average near 0.2". A few more showers are possible on Monday as a cold front passes through with drier conditions expected to return by the middle of next week.
Sunshine with a side of a "very high" UV index

After a long, cold season of little to no sunshine, it is good to remember just how powerful the sun can be. The region will begin to experience more direct sunlight through the end of the spring season and into the summer season. This will lead to higher UV Index and the potential for skin damage. Be sure to check the UV Index each day and take the necessary precautions to enjoy the sunshine safely.

