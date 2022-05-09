ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Early Arrival: How the Census Failed to Count the Complexities of Afro-Latino Identity

By Kathryn
Documented
Documented
 4 days ago

This summary about how the U.S. Census Bureau counted Afro-Latino Americans was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here .

More than six million Americans identify as Afro-Latino, the Pew Research Center has revealed in a new study — a tally that’s millions more than previous best counts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093E8n_0fZ4QlC500
Donate now We provide indispensable news and information for and about New York’s immigrant community. Your support will enable that work to continue.

The center’s data, garnered from a survey of over 68,000 adults conducted in 2019 and 2020, paints an important picture of the complexities of racial and ethnic identity within the broader Latino umbrella.

Afro-Latinos — people of African descent who hail from Latin America or the Caribbean — make up 2% of the U.S. adult population and account for 12% of Latino adults, Pew said.

Nearly 30% of those who self-identified as Afro-Latino also identified as white. One in seven did not identify as Hispanic. Such factors have made it immensely difficult for major studies like the U.S. Census to accurately estimate the size of the Afro-Latino population.

The Census Bureau got its count by asking two separate questions: whether people identify as Hispanic, and whether they are Black. This method led to a much smaller figure: an estimated U.S. population of just 1.2 million Afro-Latinos.

The huge gap between that figure and Pew’s likely exists because the Census’ approach is unable to capture key nuances, posits Pew’s Director of Race and Ethnicity Research Mark Hugo Lopez.

“This is a population that’s heterogeneous and diverse in many ways, one that is difficult to characterize as a single monolithic group,” he explains. “People identifying as both Hispanic and Black is not necessarily the same thing as having Afro-Latino identity.”

“We did things differently from the Census bureau because we wanted to use the language that people use themselves when they talk about their identity,” Lopez continued.

Skin Color-Based Discrimination :

In a related study conducted in March, Pew for the first time asked respondents explicitly about discrimination within the Latino community. Results showed that around a quarter of Latino adults say they’ve experienced discrimination or unfair treatment from other Latinos — something particularly true for respondents with darker skin or who were born outside the U.S.

“The connection between skin color and discrimination is not just a U.S. phenomenon; it’s been a part of the Latin American experience for centuries,” says Lopez, noting that Afro-Latino survey participants were more likely to self-report a darker skin color.

“Our surveys show that Afro-Latinos are somewhat more likely to experience discrimination, particularly when it comes to being unfairly stopped by the police or being criticized for speaking Spanish.”

Read the full Pew Research Center write-up on Afro-Latino demographics here and on discrimination here .

New York

New York state leads U.S. in population loss: New York lost the most residents nationwide in the period from July 2020 to July 2021, in part because net foreign immigration into the state hit its lowest point in 60 years. – The Poynter Institute

New York Immigration Coalition’s political arm issues state legislature endorsements: The group has endorsed nine Democratic incumbents. – Spectrum News

Small business grant opportunity: Verizon runs a program offering small business $10,000 grants, classes and mentoring with a June 30 deadline. – news release

Around the U.S.

U.S. price hikes driven by labor shortage: The U.S. is feeling the effects of a labor shortage fueled by the immigration slowdown during the Trump administration and pandemic. – Associated Press

Schools may be Texas’ next immigration fight: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s may soon challenge the idea of the right to public education for all students regardless of legal status. – Associated Press

A portrait of the shifting refugee landscape in Washington state: Washington ranked among the top states for initial resettlement of refugees in fiscal year 2019, alongside Texas, California and New York. – Crosscut

San Francisco museum outlines discriminatory practices against Asian immigrants: The new Angel Island Immigration Museum presents a complicated, often-forgotten history. – SFGate

Washington D.C.

Biden administration slammed in immigration report card: Most experts interviewed by Insider gave Biden an F grade on his administration’s approach to immigration. – Insider

CBP to disband secretive “critical incident teams”: The agency hopes to appear more accountable after the teams’ role in internal investigations came under scrutiny. – New York Times

Immigrants needed to meet U.S.’s coming surge in job openings: With the U.S. workforce aging and population growth slowing, millions of additional workers will be needed to fill jobs, says a new report. Newsweek

ALSO READ

Early Arrival: Central American Minors Program Slow to Restart

BY Rebecca Davis May 12, 2022

Early Arrival: Excluded Workers Fund Fraud Victims Fight On

BY Rebecca Davis May 05, 2022

Early Arrival: New York for All Act Gains Momentum

BY Fisayo Okare May 01, 2022

Poll shows most Americans believe Title 42 should end: Still, most Americans doubt the government’s ability to handle an increase in migration once the pandemic expulsion order is off the books. – CNN

The post Early Arrival: How the Census Failed to Count the Complexities of Afro-Latino Identity appeared first on Documented .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Society
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census#U S Immigration#Race And Ethnicity#Racism#The U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Pew Research Center#Afro Latinos#African#Hispanic#The Census Bureau
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Verizon
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Psaki says she regrets comment about sending Covid tests to every American: ‘I had just hit my limit’

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that she had hit her “limit” in terms of questions about Covid tests when she previously asked, “should we just send one to every American?” in response to a reporter’s question. In December of last year, Ms Psaki was repeatedly asked about the availability of Covid tests in the US, leading to her eventually responding in a tone some considered sarcastic or mocking.Almost two weeks later, the government bought 500 million tests to send to Americans.On Thursday, Ms Psaki took part in an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor,...
U.S. POLITICS
Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
805
Followers
839
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy