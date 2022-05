This slideshow requires JavaScript. St. Olaf College hosted its inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7. The symposium, titled Recognizing Excellence, Challenges, and the Work Ahead, featured two keynote addresses and dozens of breakout sessions and workshops held across campus and virtually. They touched on a wide range of topics and disciplines, from how to create more inclusive classrooms to supporting religious diversity on campus to ways to be a responsible racial ally and activist.

