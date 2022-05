EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found the boyfriend of a mother guilty of all counts in the 2019 murder of her nearly 2-year-old son in Columbia County. “We, the jury, find the defendant as to Count 1, malice murder, guilty. Count 2, felony murder based on aggravated assault, guilty. Count 3, felony murder based on cruelty to children in the first degree, guilty. Count 4, aggravated assault, guilty. Count 5, cruelty to children in the first degree, guilty.”

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO