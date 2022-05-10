Santa Rosa Officials Looking for More Road Money

SONOMA (CBS SF/BCN) – On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a $4.1 million grant for helping several projects that provide services for people earning low incomes and for those who are homeless.The funds will advance the county's objectives outlined in its strategic 5-year plan, according to a news release from county officials.Projects include the investment of $866,472 in community development block grant funds and another $400,00 from HOME investment partnerships for the Dry Creek Commons in Healdsburg. The funding will assist in building 57 new affordable housing units for households with incomes between 30% and 60% of the area median income.The board's decision also allocated $500,000 to the Sonoma County Housing Authority for tenant-based rental assistance to keep individuals housed, while also providing $148,739 to Sam Jones Hall Emergency Shelter in Santa Rosa.County officials said the investment represents a crucial component in reducing homelessness, as the county continues efforts to sustain and rapidly expand housing for those experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of becoming homeless.For a full list of all the grant awards please visit SonomaCounty.ca.gov. For more information on the county's five-year Strategic plan visit socostrategicplan.org.

