Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Officials Looking for More Road Money

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Rosa officials are asking for more money for road maintenance. The Transportation and Public Works Department says its...

www.ksro.com

ksro.com

Sonoma County Near Peak of Current Covid Wave

Sonoma County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase believes the current COVID wave will peak within the next few days. Mase says, after looking at several state models, she expects the wave to peak in mid-May, which is about we’re at now. Mase also says the county is in a much better place than at any time during the past two years of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average case rate is 26-point-seven per 100-thousand residents. The test positivity rate is eight-percent. Sonoma County’s hospitalizations are relatively low, with 23 people hospitalized with the virus and one in intensive care. And, the county hasn’t recorded a COVID-related death for nearly a month.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Work Underway on Housing Project in Downtown Windsor

Construction has begun on a large housing complex in downtown Windsor. The Press Democrat reports that Vintage Oaks on the Town Green along Old Redwood Highway broke ground last month after contractors demolished old mobile home foundations and got rid of garbage and vegetation on the property. The $150-million dollar development will have 387 units of apartments and town homes. The first 120 units are expected to be finished within 18 months. However, none of the units will be earmarked as affordable — apartments and town homes will be rented out under current market rates.
WINDSOR, CA
KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County supervisors approve $4.1 million grant for homeless plan

SONOMA (CBS SF/BCN) – On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a $4.1 million grant for helping several projects that provide services for people earning low incomes and for those who are homeless.The funds will advance the county's objectives outlined in its strategic 5-year plan, according to a news release from county officials.Projects include the investment of $866,472 in community development block grant funds and another $400,00 from HOME investment partnerships for the Dry Creek Commons in Healdsburg. The funding will assist in building 57 new affordable housing units for households with incomes between 30% and 60% of the area median income.The board's decision also allocated $500,000 to the Sonoma County Housing Authority for tenant-based rental assistance to keep individuals housed, while also providing $148,739 to Sam Jones Hall Emergency Shelter in Santa Rosa.County officials said the investment represents a crucial component in reducing homelessness, as the county continues efforts to sustain and rapidly expand housing for those experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of becoming homeless.For a full list of all the grant awards please visit SonomaCounty.ca.gov. For more information on the county's five-year Strategic plan visit socostrategicplan.org. 
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma Supervisors Consider Temporary Ban on Vacation Rentals

Today, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will consider a 45-day ban on issuing permits for new vacation rentals. The proposed ban comes while the board is mulling over new rules and restrictions for short-term rentals in unincorporated parts of Sonoma County. County officials say there’s been a surge in applications with the new rules looming, which is why they’re considering the moratorium on accepting applications. The board will vote on the regulations in August. Proposals include adding a licensing system for vacation rental properties, limiting the number of short-term rentals allowed in certain neighborhoods, and banning new rentals in others.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Campaign Sign for Eddie Engram Vandalized

A hate crime investigation is underway after a campaign sign supporting Sonoma County Sheriff candidate Eddie Engram was vandalized. Last weekend, someone spray-painted “Uncle Tom” in red letters on a pro-Engram poster in Monte Rio. Engram, the current Sonoma County assistant sheriff, would be the county’s first black sheriff and the second in California if he’s elected next month. Engram drove from his home in Santa Rosa to Monte Rio on Sunday. He used paint thinner to remove the paint from the sign, then reported the vandalism to the Sheriff’s Office.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Comcast Contractor Responsible for Two Separate Fiber Optic Mishaps on Mendocino County’s Coast

This week an unnamed Comcast contractor was responsible for two separate incidents of drilling through fiber optic cable essential for Mendocino County residents to access telephone and internet communication. The first incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022, which disrupted communications to thousands of residents leaving some...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Nearly $4.1 Million Going to Homeless Projects in Sonoma County

More money has been approved for homeless projects in Sonoma County. The Board of Supervisors approved nearly $4.1 million in grant funding to support affordable housing projects, emergency shelters for the homeless, rental assistance programs and other initiatives to address the region’s housing and homelessness crises. The funding will assist in building 57 new affordable housing units for households with incomes between 30 and 60-percent of the area median income. The county obtained federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund projects identified in the 2020 Consolidated Action Plan.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo to receive $12.1 million from Project Homekey

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Vallejo will receive $12.1 million from Project Homekey to fund a 48-unit, supportive housing project, Governor Newsom announced the award in a press release on Tuesday. The project will feature an outdoor courtyard, community room, and a large rooftop deck. It will also offer onsite supportive services including […]
VALLEJO, CA
ksro.com

Governor Newsom Pushing for Car Relief Payments

Governor Gavin Newsom is still pushing for $400 direct payments to California drivers as part of a state relief package. Some members of the state legislature are looking to cut the direct payments to $200 or restrict them to certain income levels. But the Governor is still including the $400 per registered vehicle payments, up to two per person, as part of his budget proposal to State lawmakers. He is also asking for $439-million to pause the yearly increase on diesel sales taxes for one year, but not for regular fuel. If passed, there would also be $750-million to make public transit free over a three month period and $4.2-billion in low-income rent, utility, and child care payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Newsom announces $18.1 billion inflation relief package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an $18.1 billion inflation relief package that would send rebate checks to vehicle owners and pause the diesel sales tax. According to the governor's office, the proposal is designed to put money into the pockets of Californians to help combat global...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Massive Stonestown Mall redevelopment in the works

Slowly but surely one of the biggest development proposals for San Francisco’s sleepy west side is moving closer to reality. Brookfield Properties is proposing to redevelop the vast parking lots surrounding Stonestown Mall into nearly 3,000 housing units, a shop-lined “main street” and acres of new parks and plazas. Panda Express and Uniqlo patrons fear not: the existing mall would largely remain as is during and after the massive construction project.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Valley Hospital Nurses Picketing Today

Nurses will be picketing in front of Petaluma Valley Hospital today. Petaluma Nurse Staff Partnership say the informational picket is about informing the community on the issues they face. They are specifically calling out the new dialysis care process, the decision to cut back on paid time off during the pandemic, and concerns over safe staffing levels. The Press Democrat reports that hospital leaders have pushed back against several of the claims, including complaints about dialysis treatment which they say is under contract terms. The picket will run from 9 AM to 5 PM today in front of the hospital on North McDowell Boulevard.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Bill to Help First-Time Home Buyers Introduced in Sacramento

A plan for the state of California to loan down payment funds to first-time home buyers is being proposed by State Senate President pro tem Toni Atkins. The San Diego democrat says her “California Dream for All” program would cost an estimated one-billion dollars in state funds annually over a ten-year period. It would provide first-time home buyers with an interest-free loan of 17-percent of a home’s purchase price. The money would have to be repaid when the home is refinanced or sold.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Governor Newsom Proposes Inflation Relief Package

Financial relief to help offset the higher costs Californians are facing could be on its way. Governor Gavin Newsom introduced an $18-billion inflation relief package to get money into the pockets of Californians. The package includes direct payments to help address increasing costs due to global inflation and past-due water and utility bills, free public transit, money for health care workers, middle-class health care subsidies, and waiving child care fees for families. Newsom says the package would provide support to struggling folks and those still recovering from the pandemic. In addition, California’s minimum wage is set to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1st, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Sonoma Teen Still Missing in Elko County, Nevada

A search and rescue team in Nevada are looking for a Sonoma teenager who went missing late last month. The Elko County Sheriff’s office says that 19-year-old Aiden Clune went missing on the morning of April 27th when he pulled over near a place called Currie, a tiny ghost town with a population of just 20 people. Investigators say Clune ran away from his truck and into the nearby hills taking only his phone. The Sonoma Index-Tribune reports that the last ping from Clune’s phone shows he was southwest of his truck’s location. A final search for Clune will happen tomorrow, and if he is not found, the effort will shift from “search and rescue” to “recovery.”
ELKO COUNTY, NV

