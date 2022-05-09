ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Nazi Flags Waved During Protest at Entrance to Disney World (VIDEO)

By Mike Nied
 4 days ago
Footage of people waving Nazi flags outside an entrance to Disney World has gone viral on TikTok. TikTok user @pcdevv captured a brief clip of what appears to be at least two people holding flags emblazoned with swastikas in front of a sign welcoming visitors into the Walt Disney World Resort...

