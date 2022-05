Small town East Texas news can be a weird thing sometimes. This particular bit of news does involve an animal that would not normally be in someone's household. This story comes from Corrigan which is on Highway 59 almost dead center between Lufkin and Livingston. A woman stopped at the Dollar General there to get her capuchin monkey some water and it ended up running away from her.

CORRIGAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO