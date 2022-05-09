ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Freeze Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT this morning UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT this morning until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions, especially for small craft.
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 900 AM SATURDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Teller County. Locations include, but are not limited to, Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant, Divide, and Woodland Park. WHEN...900 AM Saturday May 14 to 900 AM Sunday May 15 IMPACTS...Smoke from the High Park wildfire will affect the advisory area through Saturday and into Sunday morning. Winds will mainly come from the south or southwest on Saturday, shifting to come from the northwest Saturday evening. Winds may be breezy to strong at times and may increase fire behavior and smoke production. The greatest impacts from smoke are expected in downwind areas in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and during overnight hours along the Fourmile Creek drainage in the area of Wrights Reservoir. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY The visibility will continue to improve slowly this afternoon. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at noon.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Payette County, ID
County
Jerome County, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Twin Falls County, ID
County
Gem County, ID
County
Canyon County, ID
County
Gooding County, ID
County
Owyhee County, ID
County
Ada County, ID
State
Oregon State
County
Elmore County, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hempstead and Nevada Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 928 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prescott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hope, Prescott, Emmet, Blevins, Perrytown, Rosston, Fulton, Washington, Bodcaw, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, McCaskill, Ozan, Cale, Oakhaven, Sutton, Boughton, Mount Moriah, Morris and Laneburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nevada FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead and Nevada. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water may cover some roadways in flood prone areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 932 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown, Boughton and Laneburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Central Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 845 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prescott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hope, Prescott, Emmet, Blevins, Perrytown, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, Cale, Oakhaven, Boughton, Morris, Laneburg and Reader. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY The visibility will continue to improve slowly this afternoon. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at noon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Valley#Mdt#What#Lower Treasure Valley
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The visibility will continue to improve during the balance of the morning. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 10:00 AM.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Marinette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Peshtigo River near Porterfield. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Area boat docks begin flooding and there is widespread flooding of wooded lowland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brookings, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Brookings; Hamlin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota Big Sioux River near Estelline affecting Hamlin and Brookings Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Big Sioux River near Estelline. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1644.0 feet, significant flooding of crop and pasture land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 1644.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 1644.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1644.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1644.4 feet on 03/29/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Location Stg Stg Day/Time Big Sioux River Estelline 1644.0 1644.0 Sat 9 AM CDT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Fond du Lac; Green Lake The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin West central Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Markesan to near Randolph, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripon, Randolph, Markesan, Fox Lake, Manchester, Fairwater, Friesland and Astico. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rockcastle FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Rockcastle. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Vernon, Sinks, Pine Hill, Withers, Donaro, Flat Rock, Sand Hill, Gauley, Dudley Station, Orlando, Burr, Jep Hill, Wellhope, Robinet, Cooksburg, Horse Lick and Livingston.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 71.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 71.5 feet. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities are improving above one quarter mile, and thus, the advisory is being allowed to expire.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Des Arc. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Many roads are likley impacted by high water including Horshoe Lake Road and Hill Lake Road north of Des Arc. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is has crested and is expected to fall to around 24.8 feet by Tuesday, May 24. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 26.3 Sat 9 AM 26.2 26.1 25.9 FALLING
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 914 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prescott, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gurdon... Whelen Springs Beirne This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy