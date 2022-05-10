Obituary: Sarah Ann Moore Entrekin

Sarah Ann Moore Entrekin, born February 6, 1943 in Hanceville, Alabama passed away May 8, 2022 in Leeds, Alabama after a long illness.

Ann leaves behind husband: Edward “Earl” Entrekin; son: Tim (Tammy) Entrekin; niece: Cherry Whitley; sisters-in-law: Rose Marie (Bryon) Martin and Diann Hancock; brother-in-law: Terry (Rita) Enrtrekin and lots of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Audrey Moore; father: Ropy Moore; sisters: June Austin and Marlene Moore Lauria and nephew: Ronnie Whitley.

She was loved and will be missed by so many family, friends and co-workers.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chape,l with Reverend Tommy Graves officiating. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Entrekin Family.