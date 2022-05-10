ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Sarah Ann Moore Entrekin

By Hanceville Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Sarah Ann Moore Entrekin, born February 6, 1943 in Hanceville, Alabama passed away May 8, 2022 in Leeds, Alabama after a long illness.

Ann leaves behind husband: Edward “Earl” Entrekin; son: Tim (Tammy) Entrekin; niece: Cherry Whitley; sisters-in-law: Rose Marie (Bryon) Martin and Diann Hancock; brother-in-law: Terry (Rita) Enrtrekin and lots of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Audrey Moore; father: Ropy Moore; sisters: June Austin and Marlene Moore Lauria and nephew: Ronnie Whitley.

She was loved and will be missed by so many family, friends and co-workers.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chape,l with Reverend Tommy Graves officiating. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Entrekin Family.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lois Tesseneer Lassiter

Mrs. Lois Tesseneer Lassiter, age 89, of Locust Fork, AL passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Lois was born February 4, 1933, in Mooresboro, NC. Lois is survived by her children: Diane Tanner (Don) from Locust Fork, AL, Michael Lassiter (Louise) from Grant, AL, Jerry Lassiter (Lisa) from Prattville, AL and Brian Lassiter (Becca) from Vestavia, AL; grandchildren: Micah Tanner (Kris), Ashlee Lassiter, Courtney Lassiter and Kimberly Cornelison (Mike); great-grandchildren: Malachi and Isaiah Tanner; niece: Carol Tesseneer Tate and nephews: Jimmy and Rodney Tesseneer. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Locust Fork Baptist Church in Locust Fork, AL. The funeral service will occur Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Memorial Park, Madison, AL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Locust Fork Baptist Church Library.
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Joyce White

The funeral service for Carolyn Joyce White, 78, of Cullman will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.  Reverend Steve Rodgers will officiate the service.  The interment will be in Fellowship Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the White family. Mrs. White was a member of Baldwin Heights Baptist Church. She loved jigsaw puzzles, the Atlanta Braves and being a homemaker. Mrs. White loved her family, her grandson and great-grandson.  She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: James Aubrey White; parents: Alvin Thomas and Ruth Chandler Parker; brother: Bobby Parker and sister: Charlene Parker Woods. Mrs. White is survived by her children: Pamela (Steve) Levering and Tina (Greg) Smith; grandchildren: Christopher (Brittany) Grimmett; great-grandson: Parker Grimmett; brother: Rayburn Parker; sister: Doris (Charles) Adkins; sisters-in-law: Mossie Parker, Mary Alice Rhodes and Carolyn White; special friend: Virginia Headrick and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE announces May teacher, staff member of the month

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Schools, along with America’s First Federal Credit Union, recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. Here are the choices for May 2022: Teacher of the Month: Leslie Arnold, 7th Grade Science, Fairview Middle “Mrs. Arnold has been a teacher at Fairview Middle for many years, has worn many hats in several different subject areas and has excelled in all,” said Trina Walker, Fairview Middle School principal. “The students are always excited to tell about the new activities going on in her room, and she does a great job keeping her classes engaged and interested at all times.” Staff Member of the Month: Annette Ponder, Instructional Aide, Vinemont Middle “I have known Mrs. Ponder for over 20 years, and during that time, I have observed her passion and zeal for students and their growth,” said Dr. Johnny Whaley, Vinemont Middle School principal. “When you speak about a person being a rock that you can count on, Annette Ponder is the first person that comes to mind.” Cullman County Schools thanks America’s First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brenda Joyce Wright

Mrs. Wright passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 22, 1950 to Hoyt and Ruth Gunter. Brenda was a faithful and joyful follower of Christ, who spent her life serving and encouraging everyone she knew or met for the first time. She was well known for her selfless love, humble spirit and contagious laughter. She loved cooking and baking, going to the beach and most of all spending time with her family, especially her two children and five grandchildren. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Wright; parents: Hoyt and Ruth Gunter and...
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Student of the Year Peyton Trotter on influence, inspiration and her future goals

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – With one glance at Peyton Trotter’s resume it’s easy to tell that the Fairview High School senior is an overachiever. With a higher than perfect grade point average, numerous extracurricular activities, college classes and part-time employment, it makes her a worthy recipient of Cullman County Student of the Year. The recipient of over $25,000 a year in scholarships covering room, board and books for college, the teen shares her future goals. “After I graduate from Fairview High School, I’ll be going to Auburn University. I’ll be majoring in Human Development and Family Sciences with a minor in Cognitive Psychology....
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Travis Buster Darnell

Travis Buster Darnell, 88, of Addison, entered into rest on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Travis was born on September 30, 1933 in Addison, Alabama. Travis’ love for his family was like no other and he will be deeply missed. He was an avid football fan and welcomed the football seasons each year. Alabama and Addison were the only two teams in his eyes. Travis was an active member of Friendship Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where services will...
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Opal Edgar Via

Mr. Opal Edgar Via, age 96, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Mr. Via was born June 12, 1925 in Alabama to Harry Edgar and Francis Swindle Via. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Lottie Via and a son: Leon Via. A graveside service for Mr. Via will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cullman City Cemetery (812 9th Street, Cullman, Alabama). The family will receive friends at the cemetery on Saturday. Survivors are daughter: Gina Owens; son: Don Via; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Johnny Howard Snead

Johnny Howard Snead, 79, of Arley, entered into rest on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his home. Johnny was born on July 31, 1942 in Keen Mountain, Virginia. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Bethel No. 1 Baptist Church in Arley, where services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. He will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Brother Mike Tidwell and Brother Charles Underwood. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Johnny is survived by his daughter: Michelle Snead-Foote; stepsons: Dan Oglesby and David Oglesby; sisters: Wanda Scales and her husband Elvis, and Glenna Cornett and her husband Roger and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Amelia Snead; son: John Howard Snead II; parents: Glenn H. and Lucy Edna Bateman Snead; sisters: Betty Little and Elizabeth Waters and brother: Joe Snead
