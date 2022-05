There are a couple of places a lot of people in El Paso miss dining at in the borderland. Two of those places are officially long gone which is unfortunate for some locals. The first place I will discuss is a fast food joint El Pasoans missed so much they would drive to Clint for a bite. But unfortunately, the last existing Silver Streak that was somewhat close to El Paso has permanently closed.

EL PASO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO