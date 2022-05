TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tri-County Meals On Wheels in Palestine covers three counties: Rusk, Anderson, and Cherokee. Meals on Wheels currently delivers 12,000 to 15,000 meals within the tri-county area. They are currently challenged by food prices as well as gas prices. This is affecting their services to senior citizens and the disabled, many of whom would not be able to eat without them.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO