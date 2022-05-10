ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Ex-BSO Deputy Willard Miller On Trial For Slamming Girl To The Ground

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The trial of former Broward Sheriff deputy Willard Miller continues on Tuesday on charges of assaulting a student and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Miller was fired in 2019 after he was caught on video grabbing a girl by the neck and slamming her to the ground inside an office back at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach, according to investigators.

Miller was arrested on a felony charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

