Ex-BSO Deputy Willard Miller On Trial For Slamming Girl To The Ground

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The trial of former Broward Sheriff deputy Willard Miller continues on Tuesday on charges of assaulting a student and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Miller was fired in 2019 after he was caught on video grabbing a girl by the neck and slamming her to the ground inside an office back at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach, according to investigators.

Miller was arrested on a felony charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.