Watch the 2022 NYC Pride March

The New York City Pride March returned to a fully in-person event this Sunday. The theme is "Unapologetically Us."

Leading this year's march was influencer Ts Madison, comedian Punkie Johnson, educator/author Schuyler Bailar, artist Dominique Morgan and litigator/advocate Chase Strangio.

"At a time when LGBTQIA+ people are under increased attack, the NYC Pride March is a beacon of hope and community," said Bansri Manek, NYC Pride March Director. "Our grand marshals for this year truly embody the spirit of the theme for NYC Pride 2022, 'Unapologetically Us.' They have embraced their identities and used their platforms to help members of our community truly love and live their truth without fear or shame. They also exemplify the key themes of our Grand Marshal categories, including Trans Rights Champion, Social Justice Warrior, Behind-the-Scenes, Celebrated Luminary and Youth Activism."

The NYC Pride March was broadcast on Channel 7 and streamed across abc7NY co-hosted by Angelica Ross along with WABC's Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion.

is arguably one of the biggest names on social media and as an influencer. The icon TS Madison made history as the first transgender to have their own reality show, TS Madison Experience on WE tv. She recently inked a deal with Fox Soul TV to launch her new show, "Turnt Out with TS Madison," which debuted on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. In 2019, TS Madison was honored in the Out Magazine as one of the top 100 influential LGBT people. Her body of work in television and film for which she is known include Trans-Me, The Lady in the Locket (2017), The Comedy Show (2016), Zola (2021) and Bros. (2022). Madison also appears on RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!

is a comedian and writer from New Orleans, Louisiana who joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2020. She also appeared on season 2 of HBO Max's critically acclaimed series, Love Life, where her performance was hailed by Time Magazine as a "particular stand out." Past credits include Space Force (Netflix), A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO), and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers (Comedy Central). Punkie also served as a writer/consultant on Peacock's upcoming series reboot Queer as Folk.

Schuyler Bailar is an internationally acclaimed educator, author, and advocate, and the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men's team . As a teenager, Schuyler was one of the nation's top breaststrokers and set a national age-group record at 17. In college, he swam for Harvard University, on the most successful Harvard team in 50 years. Schuyler's transition was historic and timely. His story has appeared everywhere from 60 Minutes to The Ellen Show. Schuyler's tireless advocacy through public speaking and social media (@pinkmantaray) has earned him numerous notable honors. Schuyler continues his academic pursuits in two Harvard psychology labs and provides monthly queer and trans support groups that can be accessed at pinkmantaray.com. Schuyler's works include his middle-grade novel Obie Is Man Enough and the LaneChanger.com Gender Literacy Learning Series.

is an international award-winning artist, activist, and TEDx speaker. She is the Executive Director of The Okra Project, leading work across the country to dismantle the systematic oppression impacting Black Trans and Gender Expansive people. Ms. Morgan is 2020 Ten Outstanding Young Americans Award recipient, NAACP Freedom Fighter Award recipient, and 2020 JM Kaplan Innovation Prize recipient and the 2021 United States nominee for Ten Outstanding Young People in the World. Her new album Pisces In E Flat Major is available on all platforms and her book "Sex Ed for System Facing People" will be available in 2023.

is Deputy Director for Transgender Justice with the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project. A national leader in transgender rights litigation and advocacy Chase has been counsel in some of the past decade's most pivotal legal fights on behalf of transgender litigants including the ACLU's challenge to North Carolina's notorious HB2, Carcaño, et al. v. Cooper, et al, the ACLU's challenge to Trump's trans military ban, Stone v. Trump, the case of Aimee Stephens, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v EEOC at the Supreme Court, and recent challenges to anti-trans laws and policies in Idaho, Texas and Arkansas. Chase was also counsel in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that struck down bans on marriages for same-sex couples.

Visit NYC Pride for more information on this year's NYC Pride March and other Pride Weekend events.

