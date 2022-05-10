ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Deputies: Child found unharmed at scene of murder-suicide in Orange County

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MARY, Fla. - Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a young child was found in the home where an apparent murder-suicide took place on Monday...

