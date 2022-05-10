Deputies: Child found unharmed at scene of murder-suicide in Orange County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made following a deadly shooting outside a convenience store on Thursday morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers say they arrested Jhalin Brooks, 19, of Daytona Beach, after they say he allegedly shot a man, later identified as 26-year-old Bacari Berlis, following an argument and an apparent burglary while in front of the UMart on East University Boulevard. Authorities say medical personnel responded and took Berlis to a local hospital where he died.

