Indiana State

Southern Indiana family wins big with Rich Strike, says their guardian angel was watching them

WTHR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana family who won big with Rich Strike's victory said it was thanks to divine intervention. "We were just crazy screaming. I was hyperventilating,” Stacie Conard said. “The kids were trying to tell me to calm down, but they were all pretty...

www.wthr.com

103GBF

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
